What's on around Whyalla, surrounds

ICONIC BAND
1927
Friday, June 10, Middleback Arts Centre, 7.30pm, tickets $65, Australian band 1927 has been entertaining audiences for 30 years, tickets at www.countryarts.org.au/events/1927/venue/middleback-arts-centre
BARBECUE DELIGHT
Lions Club fundraiser
Saturday, June 11, One Stop Foodland, Flinders Avenue, 8am-1pm, help fundraise when you drop in for some delicious bacon and egg sandwiches, sausages and burgers.
COUNTRY MARKET
Tanderra Craft Village
Saturday, June 11, Tanderra Craft Village, Lincoln Highway, Port Augusta Rd, 10am-3pm; Tanderra Craft Village provides a unique market experience with a variety of stalls and shops selling a wide range of products. It is also home to several specialist craft and hobby groups. Stall bookings phone Kitty 0481 233 983 or via Facebook page.
SCOUTING SUCCESS
Whyalla Scout Group Barbecue
Saturday, June 11, BCF store, 130 Mcdouall Stuart Ave, 9am-1pm; Fundraiser each month, enjoy some great barbecue delights to help upgrade equipment and travel costs, For more information visit www. facebook.com/Whyallascoutgroup
SHOUT IT OUT
Bingo
Monday, June 13, Centrals Football Clubrooms, Whyalla, 8pm start, free tea and coffee, canteen facilities available, hosted by the Nomads Tenpin Bowling Touring League.
COME AND SEE
Falklands War 40th Anniversary Exhibition
Until January 2023, Whyalla Maritime Museum, check website for opening times, exhibition shows the geography, history of islands and details on the war, for details visit www.whyalla.com/tours?searchby=tour
ON EXHIBIT
Autumn Art Exhibition
From May 20-June 18, 5 Darling Tce, Whyalla, compilation of new work by members of the Whyalla Art Group, for times and information visit https://www.facebook.com/whyallaartgroup/
MARKET FAIR
Tanderra Craft Village
Saturday & Sunday, June 25 & 26, Tanderra Craft Village, Lincoln Highway, Port Augusta Rd, 10am-3pm; live entertainment, variety of stalls and shops selling a wide range of products, arts and crafts and more. Stall bookings phone Kitty 0481 233 983. or via Facebook page
EVENT LISTING
WHAT'S ON
