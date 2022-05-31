Lions take home inaugural Sheedy Shield

Croatia hosted Lions in the fifth League round with inaugural Liam Sheedy Shield up for grabs.
Going forward the shield will be presented to the winner of the first league match between the two sides each season.
A wonderful gesture by the Whyalla Soccer Association and the two clubs to honour a Lions and WSA life member, and a man with strong ties with Croatia Soccer Club, through his son Sean.
Croatia went into the game severely undermanned and Kinnear, Clarke and Dylan Kuchel the most notable absentees for Lions.
Referee Masters got the game underway in terrible conditions, Croatia aided by a one goal breeze.
A penalty was awarded to Lions by Masters in the first five minutes, much to the chagrin of the Croatia defenders but Keeper Tudhope saved the shot from Gonzales.
Later, Lions captain Hazeal had a one on one with Tudhope but under pressure put it wide.
After 15 minutes, Sheedy was upended in the Lions box and appeals for a penalty were waved away by the referee.
Faulds for Croatia then put a shot wide after with only the keeper to beat.
On 17 minutes Hazeal got onto a through ball and finished superbly, 1-0 to Lions.
Faulds soon had another chance, but Tyler Welgraven in the Lions goal kept it to a corner only.
Croatia's Longin hit a poweful shot which deflected for a corner with Welgraven going the other way.
J Kuchel found the feet of Neilsen where a low drive was saved by a diving Tudhope, a great save!
At the 30 minute mark, Croatia won a free kick for handball outside the box. Faulds elected to take it, and put it beautifully into the top left corner with Welgraven's glove not enough to stop it.
Scores locked at 1-1.
Sullivan, who was having a quiet game by his standards turned his defender brilliantly but shot straight at the keeper. Croatia aided by a strong wind, were back in the contest.
On 40 minutes, Sheedy and Kelly combined but Kelly put it over the bar.
Faulds then put a great ball over to Sullivan who mishit the volley, much to the Lions defenders relief.
Hazael who was playing well, with his pace got onto a through ball but his shot was well saved by Tudhope.
A Jordan Kuchel free kick sailed wide with half time looming. Croatia were not using the wind to their advantage with passes hit too hard.
Referee Masters blew the whistle for half time.
Within two minutes of the restart Faulds was down in the box but the referee waved it away.
Longin got into the box, and his shot had Welgraven diving to his right.
The wind was now a three-goal gale, and it was dark and bitterly cold.
Sullivan got into the box, but a great tackle saw the ball bundled out for a corner.
On 57 minutes, a series of bad errors by the Croatia defence, had Tudhope diving at the feet of the Lions forwards.
The ball broke to Kuchel whose great shot on the turn beat the keeper for a 2-1 advantage to Lions.
In the 60th minute, Hazeal got into the box but Tudhope bravely dived at his feet to snuff out the chance.
Hazeal then shot over the bar, and was causing havoc for Croatia, relishing the wide open spaces of Croatia Park.
Guatam's cross in the Croatia forward line was dangerous, but intercepted in the nick of time.
Lions were piling on the pressure, and Croatia were not dealing with it very well, especially in their own box.
The ball broke for Hazeal, who cracked it on the turn, to beat the Keeper 3-1 to Lions.
At the 65th minute, Croatia couldn't clear their lines and again that man Hazeal stepped up to away another for Lions and claim his hattrick. 4-1 Lions.
Five minutes later it was all Lions with a gale force wind at their back, and Gonzales got in on the act to score lowdown to Tudhopes right, 5-1 to Lions.
Kelly got moved more forward to try and spark Croatia and his shot was deflected for a corner. Hazeal got a good touch on a ball Gonzales, and Tudhope once again had to put it around the post for a corner.
Sullivan was then booked for a poor tackle in frustration at how the game was going.
On 80 minutes Sullivan raced through with the keeper to beat, but was offside. Lions were pressing well the strong wind.
Tatchell came on as substitute, he wouldn't walk away from the ball when Croatia were taking a free kick, which resulted from a silly tackle on Longin.
Referee Masters booked Tatchell with Lions 5-1 up with 10 minutes to go - Bizarre.
Croatia mounted a comeback when Sullivan got a shot in that beat Welgraven, it the inside of the post, but Longin followed it up to put away the tap in, 5-2 in the 82nd minute.
Carruthers made a clumsy tackle on Croatia's Warren which earned him a booking.
Croatia defender Todd then found himself in the book for asking the ref to book Carruthers. Sheedy was gamely trying hard, and had a chance, but a lack of match fitness showed.
He was helping Croatia out and played in honour of his father's shield.
Sullivan in the final stages after a mix up in the Lions defence pounced to score, 5-3 to Lions.
The final whistle blew which was followed by Liam Sheedy presenting the shield named in his honour to Lions captain James Hazeal.
Hazeal spoke so highly of Mr Sheedy and was gracious in complementing Croatia, and proud to accept the shield on Lions' behalf.
Goalscorers: Lions: Hazeal 3, J Kuchel 1, Gonzales 1.
Craotia: Faulds 1, Longin 1, Sullivan 1.
Best Players for Lions, Hazeal, Gonzales, J kuchel, Nielsen.
Croatia: Tudhope, Haj-Ali, Kelly and Faulds.
