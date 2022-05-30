Steel United secures good win in Whyalla competition

Steel United hosted Westlands United in round five of the Jim Lawrenson League Championship on Saturday.
Both teams had players missing, Steel were without Thompson, Johnston, Gourlos, Boehm and Gamboa. Westlands were without star midfielder Rhodes, with Mitchell, Rigg, Coyne, Jackson, Newsham and Papoulis amongst the notable absentees.
Westlands handed youngster Lachlan Mitchell his first A grade start, another in the long line of the Mitchell family to represent Westlands at the A grade level.
Welgraven was the man in charge of the game, he blew his whistle and Steel kicked off to the club end in cool conditions for the players and spectators.
Steel started well, and had the first chance of the game when Steel Veteran Ledington put a fine long ball through to the hard running Michaelides, his cross found Bambridge who put his shot over the bar.
The game was still in it's infancy when a Bambridge free kick was put into the Westlands penalty area, a bit of a goalmouth scramble ensued, the ball fell to Michaelides who tapped it in from close range to open the scoring for the host side.
Westlands first chance game a few minutes later when the played on quickly from a free kick, but Robinsons shot went very wide.
Michaelides for Steel was in everything early his run down the wing found Roughsedge, his cross found Fay at the back post who had an easy tap in for Steel's second goal.
Roughsedge was soon involved again, he and Fay combined well, but his left foot shot was hit straight at Gibbs in the Westlands' goal.
It wasn't long before Steel were on the scoresheet again, this time Fay turned provider, finding Steel captain Green in some space who managed to creep it past Gibbs to make it 3-0 to Steel.
Steel's hard woking young gun Alex Watt went on a good run down his wing, he found Fay in space who put his effort wide.
Payne was working hard in the Westlands midfield, and Willy Gibbs was running hard down his wing for the visitors.
A fine Gibbs run found himself in the box, he was tackled, an appeal for a penalty was waved away by referee Welgraven.
Some nice passing in the Steel midfield created another chance when Roughsedge found the feet of Fay who put his effort high over the bar.
A few minutes later Steel's creative midfielder McNeish produced a shot that went just wide of diving Gibbs and the post in a close shave for the visitors.
Steel were well on top at this point, Michaelides and Bambridge combined well to find Roughsedge who had a decent shot blocked by a desperate Westlands defence.
Bambridge was soon in the action again when he once again found Roughsedge who hit his shot straight a Gibbs who made an easy save.
In the dying minutes of the first half, Bambridge and McNeish found Roughsedge in space, his cross found Green who had an easy tap in to make it 4-0 at half time.
The second half started as the first ended with Steel having plenty of possession.
Watt had an early chance, his fine run had him through on the keeper, but he showed just a bit too much to Gibbs who made the intercept.
A few minutes later Fay was bought down in the box, Welgraven awarded the penalty, and Green took it well to make it 5-0.
A superb Ledington pass found Fay who was one on one with Gibbs, Gibbs was up to it and made the save, Roughsedge followed it up but put his effort over the bar.
Steel youngsters Fay and Watt combined with Watt's shot forcing a good save by Gibbs diving to his right.
Roughsedge found Green and Gibbs once again denied the home side with another great save.
It wasn't long after that Roughsedge who was having a great game, found the feet of Watt in space and the youngster had his first for the game to put Steel up 6-0.
Westlands never gave up, and soon pulled one back when a Payne shot got a slight deflection, and the ball sailed into the Steel goal past Moffatt to make it 6-1.
Wright and Robinson combined for Westlands, Robinson produced a nice cross, the Wright header going wide.
Steel were soon on the attack again, and Green produced a perfect cross for Bambridge who attacked the ball with gusto to produce a wonderful diving header to make it 7-1.
Coulter replaced Laughton, and he soon had a chance, after some good work downfield by Watt and Green, but his effort went high and wide.
Payne took a free kick for Westlands from outside the box, but hit his shot straight at Moffatt.
Ben Kovacevic in his first A grade outing for Steel for the year had been solid at the back all game, after some good defensive work, he managed to find Bambridge, who in turn found the feet of Watt who scored his second goal for the half and Steel's 8th for the game. Steel now led 8-1.
Kovacevic was once again involved as he found McNeish who hit a long range shot which Gibbs tipped over the bar.
Westlands refused to go quietly, and Payne, who had worked hard all game for the visitors hit a beautiful left foot curler past Moffatt to make it 8-2.
Westlands to their credit played it out to the final whistle, and Robinson put another past Moffatt late in the game to make it 8-3, and put some respectability back in the score line.
Steel were dominant for most of the game, but Westlands never gave up, and to their credit, despite being undermanned, played it right out until the final whistle.
Once again plenty of goals were scored, in what has been a tremendously high scoring season so far.
