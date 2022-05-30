news, local-news, Whyalla Jetty, Social and Community Infrastructure category, Urban Development Institute of Australia's National Awards for Excellence, Clare McLaughlin, Maxwell Shifman, jetty

It's a unique and world-class Eyre Peninsula attraction and now it has been crowned the best in the country. Taking out the Social and Community Infrastructure category at the Thursday, May 26 Urban Development Institute of Australia's (UDIA) National Awards for Excellence, the Whyalla Jetty has been labeled the best and evolving project. Mayor, Clare McLaughlin was ecstatic with the news. "This is a win for the people of Whyalla. This wouldn't have been possible without the local community. " she said. "They not only chose the design of the jetty; but also helped create it by manufacturing the structural steel and contributed their expertise to the construction. "This is a reflection of Whyalla's excellence and is something of which we should all feel a sense of pride." The awards celebrate the very best that Australia's urban development industry has to offer. UDIA national president Maxwell Shifman said the jetty project demonstrated the ability to innovate and adapt to a rapidly changing marketplace. "All our finalists demonstrated the attributes of what is special about new development, and I am delighted to announce their extraordinary efforts and exceptional achievements," Mr Shifman said. Mayor McLaughlin thanked the community, but also her colleagues who backed the project. "A thanks must go to my fellow elected members, who were brave enough to back such an iconic vision, as well as the council staff who contributed countless hours to overseeing and implementing the project," Mayor McLaughlin said. The Whyalla Jetty has added another prestigious award to its previously won awards. State judges said that the community facility "not only brought more visitors to Whyalla, but has helped transform the way council is thinking about how to regenerate the city, while also becoming a catalyst for more economic development in the locality."

