What's on around Whyalla, surrounds

BARBECUE DELIGHT
Lions Club fundraiser
Saturday, June 4, One Stop Foodland, Flinders Avenue, 8am-1pm, help fundraise when you drop in for some delicious bacon and egg sandwiches, sausages and burgers.
MUSICAL SESSION
Legacy Charity Concert
Saturday, June 4, Middleback Arts Centre, 2pm, $25pp, featuring Australian Army Band presenting jazz, theatre, contemporary and light classic music, for information/booking visit www.countryarts.org.au or call 8633 8500
SHOUT IT OUT
Bingo
Monday, June 6, Centrals Football Clubrooms, Whyalla, 8pm start, free tea and coffee, canteen facilities available, hosted by the Nomads Tenpin Bowling Touring League.
ICONIC BAND
1927
Friday, June 10, Middleback Arts Centre, 7.30pm, tickets $65, Australian band 1927 has been entertaining audiences for 30 years, tickets at www.countryarts.org.au/events/1927/venue/middleback-arts-centre
COUNTRY MARKET
Tanderra Craft Village
Saturday, June 11, Tanderra Craft Village, Lincoln Highway, Port Augusta Rd, 10am-3pm; Tanderra Craft Village provides a unique market experience with a variety of stalls and shops selling a wide range of products. It is also home to several specialist craft and hobby groups. Stall bookings phone Kitty 0481 233 983 or via Facebook page.
SCOUTING SUCCESS
Whyalla Scout Group Barbecue
Saturday, June 11, BCF store, 130 Mcdouall Stuart Ave, 9am-1pm; Fundraiser each month, enjoy some great barbecue delights to help upgrade equipment and travel costs, For more information visit www. facebook.com/Whyallascoutgroup
COME AND SEE
Falklands War 40th Anniversary Exhibition
Until January 2023, Whyalla Maritime Museum, check website for opening times, exhibition shows the geography, history of islands and details on the war, for details visit www.whyalla.com/tours?searchby=tour
MARKET FAIR
Tanderra Craft Village
Saturday & Sunday, June 25 & 26, Tanderra Craft Village, Lincoln Highway, Port Augusta Rd, 10am-3pm; live entertainment, variety of stalls and shops selling a wide range of products, arts and crafts and more. Stall bookings phone Kitty 0481 233 983. or via Facebook page
EVENT LISTING
WHAT'S ON
Send event details to sharon.hansen@austcommunitymedia.com.au before 12pm Fridays before publication.
