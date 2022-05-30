Whyalla News

Have a yarn and discuss Country with ILSC

By Sophie Conlon
May 30 2022 - 11:30pm
Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples have been invited to attend sessions to have their say on how Country is managed.

