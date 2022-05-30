Have a yarn and discuss Country with ILSC

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples have been invited to attend sessions to have their say on how Country is managed.
The Indigenous Land and Seas Corporation (ILSC) will run sessions all over the country and Whyalla is their first stop in South Australia.
On Sunday, June 5, they will host a session to find out how Indigenous Australians want to engage with the ILSC and how the organisation can best partner with them to meet their aspirations for Country.
ILSC group chief executive officer Joe Morrison said the National Indigenous Land and Sea Strategy engagement is an opportunity to have a genuine conversation about Indigenous Australians' ideas, aspirations, challenges and opportunities.
"We strongly encourage Indigenous Australians to take part in this engagement so that we can better understand their aspirations and how we can elevate them to achieve their goals," he said.
"We want to ensure our relationship is based on mutual understanding.
"We want to drive action and change that amplifies the voices of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples."
As well as sessions the NILSS engagement process will include expert roundtables, an online survey, a hotline and face to face consultations.
Following the engagement, the ILSC will produce a draft document that will be circulated to Indigenous partners and stakeholders for their feedback.
The final report will set the ILSC's strategic direction and operations for up to the next five years.
For more details on the sessions, and to register, please visit: https://www.ilsc.gov.au/nilss/.
