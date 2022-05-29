Whyalla Council sets dog and cat registration

news, local-news,

Cat and dog owners will be paying up to $3 extra for their pet's registration fees after the Whyalla City Council approved a rise of 4 per cent for the coming year. At its May 16 meeting, councillors voted for the standard fee for a dog which is desexed and microchipped to rise from $35 to $36.50. A desexed and microchipped standard cat registration will rise from $18 to $18.25. The owner of a non-standard dog or cat, will pay $73, which is up from $70. The registration fee for trained standard dog would increase by $1 to $30. All eligible concession card holders will can receive a 50 per cent rebate on dog and cat registration fees. Late registration, impounding and holding fees would also increase by $1 or $2, while the fee for a business registration would increase to $189, previously $182. Dog and Cat Management Act requires that money received by a council in registration fees, must be expended in the administration and enforcement responsibilities relating to dogs and cats. The money received from registration fees is allocated to a range of activities and functions relating to animal management including wages, vehicle running costs, pound maintenance, administration, education, after-hours stray dog services, care of impounded animals, rehoming activities, and proactive functions. As at March 28, the total income from dog and cat registrations was $154,907 and income from other sources is $39,000, for a total of $193,900. Budgeted expenditure for animal management for 2022/23 is $386,000 for direct costs and $77,000 for depreciation and full cost attribution, for a total of $463,000. At the time of the report, Whyalla Council had 4158 dogs registered and 1524 cats are registered.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/SUkaUM4U8ZKEJibA4PNjwE/e9b89ad9-469f-4940-ba66-35a6a60d02e6.jpg/r615_668_6016_3720_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg