Burnett sprints to finish line for win

Juniors met with perfect weather and a new course for the third round of the Whyalla road racing season. The Kloeden Street course was 2km in length with long straights and flat roads. Five riders started in under 11s with five laps to complete. The riders were instructed to stay together for the first lap then the race was on. Jayden Harrison and Sam Kade put the pace on with Tahj Bateman, Riley Mardon and young Hareish Arun in pursuit. On the final lap it was a sprint finish with Jayden taking the win ahead of Sam Kade in second. Tahj put in a strong performance to finish close behind in third. Under 13 riders had to complete seven laps of the 2km course. Early into the race Bodhi Bateman had a mechanical issue which saw him a lap down from Kane Azzopardi, Liam Laurie and Olivia Beaty. Although a lap down he re-joined the race. The sprint for the line was on with 200m to go with Kane Azzopardi proving to be too strong for Liam Laurie and Olivia Beaty in third. Bohdi Hughes and Reuben Pickering started in the under 15 category. Both riders improving every week and putting in a fantastic effort. Unfortunately half way though their race they fell off and were unable to finish with race. They are both enthusiastic boys and are keen to be up and racing again next week. The seniors raced a 50km handicap starting at the club gates, around the mad mile and out on the Iron Knob road. The riders were placed into four separate groups with Fritz Fargher and Club President Andy Kade off first. At the halfway point it was Fargher and Kade with a slight lead ahead of Derek Siwek, Melanie Cartwright and Adrian Wilson. The scratch group, Oliver Connelly, James Burnett and Emma Mardon caught up four minutes and joined up with the group in front consisting of Greg Hayes, Thomas Rabig, Malcolm Clashom and Ben Kade. They caught the front riders and passed them with 20km to go. The scratch riders, along with 13-year-old Ben Kade made a breakaway from the group and had a 500m lead going into the finish. James Burnett put in a powerful sprint, lead out by Oliver Connelly to take out first place and fastest time for the day. Emma Mardon came in second place with Ben Kade in third. Impressive ride by Leigh Beaty who was dropped by his group 500m into the race but rode and a strong pace with a great average speed to complete 50km. Next week's racing is 50km on the Stoney Point Road.

