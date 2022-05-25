news, local-news,

The Whyalla Cycling Club presentation night for the 2021/22 track season was held on Saturday night, May 21. The committee welcomed members to the club for a barbecue and bonfire night to end the season. Members thanked coach Andy Kade and helpers Emma Mardon and Jemilly Kade for their guidance and training during the season. Each year a junior rider is chosen by a small group on the committee as the most improved rider of the season. Many riders in the club had put in the hard work and have seen great improvements over the past season. The year the award went to Jayden Harrison, who is just nine years old. Jayden has gone from racing in his age group at the start of the season to racing against boys three years older than him and being up in the placings. He also gained medals at the state championships. The club championships were held over two days and consisted of five events. Each event was awarded point with were tallied at the end, first - 5 points, second - 3 points, and third - 2 points. On the night a special mention was given to the canteen ladies, in particular Simone Beaty, Pam Risborg and Chris Mardon who helped most weeks. This year's working bees have been a great success with a lot of time and funding put in by members and their families. U11 - 1st Jayden Harrison, 2nd Riley Mardon, 3rd Tahj Bateman, 4th Hareish Arun, 5th Jarrod Beaty U13 boys - 1st Kane Azzopardi, 2nd Liam Laurie, 3rd Bodhi Bateman U13 girls - 1st Olivia Beaty U15 Men - 1st Ben Kade, 2nd Bohdi Hughes, 3rd Reuben Pickering Senior A grade - 1st Emma Mardon, 2nd Cooper Jacobs, 3rd Wesley Fisher

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/SUkaUM4U8ZKEJibA4PNjwE/23390bd5-03fe-4411-a74a-05137fa2c2b2.jpg/r15_52_802_497_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg