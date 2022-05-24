Dane Swan set to lace up the boots for South Whyalla

news, local-news,

FORMER Collingwood Magpies star Dane Swan is set to suit up for the South Whyalla Football Club this weekend, May 28, as the Demons play Roopena at Bennet Oval. The Brownlow Medalist will be in Whyalla to host a sportsman night following the South Whyalla Roopena clash with tickets to the show almost sold out. South Whyalla have had a rough start to the season with no A grade wins from its first five matches so a former AFL star in the line-up is a huge coup for the Demons. South Whyalla committee member Jason Gloyn encouraged footy fans to get along to Bennet Oval on Saturday to see the Collingwood premiership player in action. "It's not very often you see a Brownlow Medalist running around," he said. "The clearance is loaded and completed so all the paperwork had been finalised.": "We contacted him Sunday and he pulled up fine from his match (last weekend) and he is ready to go." Swan has been lacing up the boots for country and amateur teams across the country, recently playing matches for clubs such as the Billabong Crows in New South Wales and Hastings Football Club in Victoria. - Details: South Whyalla is playing against Roopena at the Bennnet Oval. Junior action starts at 9am with Dane Swan set to play in the A grade match, starting at 2.20pm.

