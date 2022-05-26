Give blood in Whyalla and help save lives

Lifeblood to visit Whyalla - book your appointment
Local News
Australian Red Cross Lifeblood is visiting Whyalla next month, and is looking for volunteers who would like to help change at least one person's life for the better.
Giving blood is one of the most important acts a person can do - even in a time of uncertainty - as it is vital for people who are facing medical challenges.
One in three people in the region will need blood during their lives, and there is a way for people to help make a difference.
Lifeblood will be visiting Whyalla from Monday, June 20 to Thursday, June 23, and will be situated at the ??????
Donation times:
- Monday, June 20 - 12noon - 6pm
- Tuesday, June 21 - 10.30am - 7pm
- Wednesday, June 22 - 10.30am - 7pm
- Thursday, June 23 - 8.30am - 2pm
To pre-book a donation time either phone 13 14 95 or visit https://www.donateblood.com.au/donate or use the app.