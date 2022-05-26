Give blood in Whyalla and help save lives

news, local-news,

Australian Red Cross Lifeblood is visiting Whyalla next month, and is looking for volunteers who would like to help change at least one person's life for the better. Giving blood is one of the most important acts a person can do - even in a time of uncertainty - as it is vital for people who are facing medical challenges. One in three people in the region will need blood during their lives, and there is a way for people to help make a difference. Lifeblood will be visiting Whyalla from Monday, June 20 to Thursday, June 23, and will be situated at the ?????? Donation times: To pre-book a donation time either phone 13 14 95 or visit https://www.donateblood.com.au/donate or use the app.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/SUkaUM4U8ZKEJibA4PNjwE/ed0f42ac-c525-47be-a488-728a978daa6c.jpg/r0_45_1000_610_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Lifeblood to visit Whyalla - book your appointment