During the 1940s, Whyalla was a burgeoning town with a future in manufacturing where men who wanted employment flocked for work. At the time there was a need to find housing for single men, and so the Tanderra Single Men's Hostel was built. For 80 years the Tanderra Hostel has been home to so many people, whether it was as a hostel or now as it exists as a craft village. To celebrate the 80th anniversary the Tanderra Craft Village will host a special commemorative ceremony during its market this weekend, Saturday May 28 and Sunday, May 29. On Saturday, former residents who lived at the hostel are invited to the village at 12.30pm for a special cake cutting ceremony followed by a tour of the premises at about 1.30pm Publicity officer at the Tanderra Craft Village Heather Snowden said she was looking forward to what is looking to be a great event. "The Tanderra complex was built in the early 1940s and opened in 1942 for the workers of the steelworks, then after years of un-use it became the Tanderra Craft Village in 1992," said. "This year is the anniversary of the opening of the hostel for the workers of BHP, so what we're doing is we're having a special event to commemorate the 80th anniversary." Ms Snowden said the guided tour would be presented by Steel Cap Gallery curator Peter Atkinson, who will chat about the steelworks, Tanderra and a little bit of Whyalla's history. The celebration coincides with the Tanderra weekend market, which is open from 10am to 3pm on Saturday and Sunday. For the 80th celebrations there will be entertainment all day Saturday, including the Whyalla Classic and Vintage Car Club display, and kid's entertainment with Stanley the Clown and friends. Over the two days the market will have indoor stalls, independent shops, craft groups, model railway and mini golf, with food and drink available on site. For more information visit www.facebook.com/tanderracraftvillage

OUR HISTORY Special day to celebrate Tanderra Hostel's 80 years