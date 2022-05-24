Steel United takes home Alan Walker League Cup

news, local-news,

On Saturday, Steel United hosted the Alan Walker League Cup final for 2022. In the reserves Westlands prevailed over a gallant Steel United 3-1. Man of the Match went to young Westlands star Riley Blackham, who added this award to his Anzac Day medal that he won earlier in the season. In the A grade, it was once again Westlands United up against Steel United, in a most anticipated clash. Westlands kicked off to the club end in perfect conditions, in front of a big crowd. It was a cautious start by both sides, Westlands midfielder Rhodes had the first shot of the match, but it deflected off a Steel defender allowing Moffatt in the Steel goal to make an easy save. Steel's hard running midfielder Alex Watt went on an early run down his wing, his cut back was intercepted by the Westlands defence who managed to clear the danger. The best early chance fell to Steel United, when Mitchell Johnston, playing his first game since a nasty ankle ankle injury in round one of the cup, put a splendid pass through to Zak Thompson, the dangerous forward put his shot just wide, with only Gibbs in the Westlands goal to beat. Thompson had another chance a few moments later after a fine cross from Bambridge found him in a small amount of space, but he put his header straight at Gibbs who made the save. Steel's Van Gamboa found Logan Green in a dangerous position, but his long range effort went over the bar. Westlands had their chances, and a long range effort from Rhodes was hit well, but straight at Moffatt, who saved it confidently. Steel veteran Ledington put a wonderful ball through to Thompson, who made Gibbs produce a fine save. Papoulis for Westlands looked like he was through on goal, but Steel's captain Green made a timely tackle to avert the danger. Steel were gradually getting on top, but had nothing to show for it. Johnston hit the post from a corner, then turned provider for Green who hit his shot at Gibbs who made another save. A Ledington cross was collected by Gibbs, who landed awkwardly, he needed treatment for a leg injury, but was soon on his feet, ready to play on. Steel continued to press, Michealides and Thompson combined, Thompson's cross found the head of Johnston who put his effort over the bar. Just prior to half time, Westlands won a free kick just outside the Steel penalty area, Payne got his shot over the 5 man wall, but Moffatt made the save. At half time it was 0-0, both sides having had their chances. On resumption, a throw in for Steel found it's way to Thompson who put his volley high and wide. Westlands veteran Papoulis, showed his class when a nice ball found the feet of Payne who put his effort wide of the mark. Steel had two chances in succession when Gamboa, after a fine run, decided to pass instead of taking the shot, and the usually reliable Gibbs sent an errant throw straight to Steel midfielder McNeish who tried to lob the keeper who was off his line but his effort went wide. Steel continued to press, a Bambridge long throw fell to Michaelides who put his left foot shot over the bar from close range. The game took a turn, when Westlands took full advantage of a Steel error, Papoulis pounced put his effort past Moffatt in the Steel goal, for Westlands to take the lead 1-0. Johnston went on a run, his cross into the Westlands penalty area found Gamboa, but once again Gibbs was in the right place to make the save. A few minutes later, Watt was bought down in the penalty area, Referee Welgraven pointed to the spot to award a penalty, Steel captain Green stepped up and calmly put it in the back of the net to make it 1-1. Papoulis had a chance to restore the Westlands lead, but Moffatt made the save, and Steel had a couple of chances, the best of those being a shot by Watt which went just wide. On about 65 minutes, a significant leg injury sustained by Westlands midfiedler Newsham, caused play to be suspended for a number of minutes while he was assessed and placed on the stretcher. This proved to be the game's major turning point. Upon resumption it was all Steel, Johnston provided a fantastic cross to Green who put it away nicely to put Steel in front for the first time 2-1. Only a few minutes later another great run by Johnston down the right found Steel super sub Roughsedge who put a delightful left foot chip over Gibbs into the back of the net to make it 3-1. Johnston then got on the scoresheet himself when he slotted home Steel's 4th goal. Westlands had a free kick which Papoulis hit well but it went wide, and in the dying minutes Thompson capped off another fine game by slotting home Steel's 5th goal. Welgraven blew the final whistle to the joy of the parochial Steel supporters. It was an entertaining game, Steel managed four goals in just over 10 minutes to put the game away late. The game was on a knife's edge until the injury to Newsham, we wish the young man well in his recovery.

