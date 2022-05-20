Spick and span: How to keep your home looking spotless

This is branded content.

There is no better feeling than walking into a spotless home, especially when you know that that spotless home belongs to you. However, sometimes it can feel like a mountain to get your home to that squeaky clean level, after all, there's so much to do, vacuum the floors, tidy up shelves, and put away clutter, it can feel like you're fighting an uphill battle.



However, you're in luck, we've got a couple of tips and tricks that will not only get your home pristine but will help you to keep it that way. So you never have to come home to a messy home again.

Set and forget

There is nothing worse than doing the big vacuum of your home, only to find lingering dust bunnies an hour later. How do you fix that? How can you stop the neverending dust from overwhelming your home?



The answer is robotic vacuum cleaners. These technological treats will quietly buzz about in the background of your home, demolishing dust bunnies, and breaking down bits of dirt and other outdoor grime that gets tracked inside on a day to day basis.



This eliminates those days of all day vacuuming whilst you attempt to eliminate weeks worth of grime.

Declutter your home

A simple tip to keep your home looking spick and span is simpler than you think, it's time to declutter. Sometimes an untidy home doesn't come from a mess, but rather an overabundance of knickknacks and bits and bobs covering up, this can lead to your space looking cluttered and messier than it is.



It's time to Marie Condo your home, and get rid of unnecessary items, sometimes until we physically dedicate ourselves to this task it can be incredibly easy to ignore. Rid your home of ancient relics of the past, or at least items that have made it past one or more moves.



Ensure that not every surface is covered by something, instead opt for a clean and minimalist aesthetic, you can always add a little more later on, but taking away old pieces will do your space wonders.

Break cleaning up into bite size pieces

One of the reasons why cleaning can be put off for so long is due to how impossibly large and overwhelming the task seems. There are so many tasks, putting things away, throwing items out, mopping and vacuuming, scrubbing, rubbing and slaving away, it feels like it will take forever.



Suddenly, due to this, it's been weeks since your last tidy and now the task really has grown larger than life. This is why it's good to break the task up and make it more manageable by creating bite size pieces for yourself.



Make it so that, before bed, you ensure everything is off of the floor, or when you get home in the afternoon, you unload the dishwasher. These tasks are suddenly a whole lot more doable and cleaning your home no longer feels like an overwhelming chore. Before you know it, your home will be spotless, and you'll barely have cracked a sweat getting it that way.

Make the bed

We've all heard the phrase 'tidy room, tidy mind' and this starts with making your bed when you get up in the morning. This practice is beneficial, both in a mental and physical way. Firstly, you're making tidying up at the start of the morning, creating a clean space that gets you ready for the day. Yet, this also puts you into a good practice of keeping your space neat and clean, by continuing to strengthen these habits, you'll find you naturally keep your space tidier, and you'll feel a whole lot better for it.

Seek out storage options

When you put away clutter, it helps to create a tidier looking space, but what happens when the clutter comes back? It is so simple to let things pile up again, maybe it's as small as a messy mail corner, or an abundance of children's toys lingering all over the place. So, how do you cope with this?



The answer is seeking out further storage; no longer is storage simply shelf space and the occasional cupboard, just about everywhere in the home can be used to place things. If you have space under the bed, purchase a draw that fits under in order to put away bulky clothing, or loose wires that take up needless space.



If your home is being overrun, there are plenty of funky colourful tubs that can double as an interior, in which to place the children's things, so they don't take over the space. Rather than letting thins remain loose, find draws, tubs, cubbies and bins to place them so that things can be easily ordered.

Keeping your home tidy doesn't have to be a headache inducing chore, there are plenty of little tips and tricks in order to make the whole process that much simpler for you.



So, by installing a robotic vacuum to keep things dust free in the background, or continuing to tidy little by little; in no time your home will be shining and spotless.