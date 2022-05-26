What's on around Whyalla, surrounds

news, local-news,

ON EXHIBIT Autumn Art Exhibition From May 20-June 18, 5 Darling Tce, Whyalla, compilation of new work by members of the Whyalla Art Group, for times and information visit https://www.facebook.com/whyallaartgroup/ BARBECUE DELIGHT Lions Club fundraiser Saturday, May 28, One Stop Foodland, Flinders Avenue, 8am-1pm, help fundraise when you drop in for some delicious bacon and egg sandwiches, sausages and burgers. SHOUT IT OUT Bingo Monday, May 30, Centrals Football Clubrooms, Whyalla, 8pm start, free tea and coffee, canteen facilities available, hosted by the Nomads Tenpin Bowling Touring League. 80TH ANNIVERSARY Tanderra Hostel Saturday, May 28, Lincoln Highway, Port Augusta Rd, Whyalla, starting 12.30pm; see how much Tanderra has changed, photos and other memorabilia, official ceremony, RSVP to Ellen 0417 805 257 or email publicity.tanderra@gmail.com. MARKET FAIR Tanderra Craft Village Saturday & Sunday, May 28 & 29, Tanderra Craft Village, Lincoln Highway, Port Augusta Rd, 10am-3pm; live entertainment, variety of stalls and shops selling a wide range of products, arts and crafts and more. Stall bookings phone 0412 492 468. or via Facebook page MUSICAL AFTERNOON Legacy Charity Concert Saturday, June 4, Middleback Arts Centre, 2pm, $25pp, featuring Australian Army Band presenting jazz, theatre, contemporary and light classic music, for information/booking visit www.countryarts.org.au or call 8633 8500 COUNTRY MARKET Tanderra Craft Village Saturday, June 11 Tanderra Craft Village, Lincoln Highway, Port Augusta Rd, 10am-3pm; Tanderra Craft Village provides a unique market experience with a variety of stalls and shops selling a wide range of products. It is also home to several specialist craft and hobby groups. Stall bookings phone 0412 492 468 or via Facebook page. Scouting success Whyalla Scout Group Barbecue Saturday, June 11, BCF store, 130 Mcdouall Stuart Ave, 9am-1pm; Fundraiser each month, enjoy some great barbecue delights to help upgrade equipment and travel costs, For more information visit www. facebook.com/Whyallascoutgroup COME AND SEE Falklands War 40th Anniversary Exhibition Until January 2023, Whyalla Maritime Museum, check website for opening times, exhibition shows the geography, history of islands and details on the war, for details visit www.whyalla.com/tours?searchby=tour EVENT LISTING WHAT'S ON Send event details to sharon.hansen@austcommunitymedia.com.au before 12pm Friday before publication.

