What's on around Whyalla, surrounds

What's on around Whyalla, surrounds

ON EXHIBIT

Autumn Art Exhibition

From May 20-June 18, 5 Darling Tce, Whyalla, compilation of new work by members of the Whyalla Art Group, for times and information visit https://www.facebook.com/whyallaartgroup/

BARBECUE DELIGHT

Lions Club fundraiser

Saturday, May 28, One Stop Foodland, Flinders Avenue, 8am-1pm, help fundraise when you drop in for some delicious bacon and egg sandwiches, sausages and burgers.

SHOUT IT OUT

Bingo

Monday, May 30, Centrals Football Clubrooms, Whyalla, 8pm start, free tea and coffee, canteen facilities available, hosted by the Nomads Tenpin Bowling Touring League.

80TH ANNIVERSARY

Tanderra Hostel

Saturday, May 28, Lincoln Highway, Port Augusta Rd, Whyalla, starting 12.30pm; see how much Tanderra has changed, photos and other memorabilia, official ceremony, RSVP to Ellen 0417 805 257 or email publicity.tanderra@gmail.com.

MARKET FAIR

Tanderra Craft Village

Saturday & Sunday, May 28 & 29, Tanderra Craft Village, Lincoln Highway, Port Augusta Rd, 10am-3pm; live entertainment, variety of stalls and shops selling a wide range of products, arts and crafts and more. Stall bookings phone 0412 492 468. or via Facebook page

MUSICAL AFTERNOON

Legacy Charity Concert

Saturday, June 4, Middleback Arts Centre, 2pm, $25pp, featuring Australian Army Band presenting jazz, theatre, contemporary and light classic music, for information/booking visit www.countryarts.org.au or call 8633 8500

COUNTRY MARKET

Tanderra Craft Village

Saturday, June 11 Tanderra Craft Village, Lincoln Highway, Port Augusta Rd, 10am-3pm; Tanderra Craft Village provides a unique market experience with a variety of stalls and shops selling a wide range of products. It is also home to several specialist craft and hobby groups. Stall bookings phone 0412 492 468 or via Facebook page.

Scouting success

Whyalla Scout Group Barbecue

Saturday, June 11, BCF store, 130 Mcdouall Stuart Ave, 9am-1pm; Fundraiser each month, enjoy some great barbecue delights to help upgrade equipment and travel costs, For more information visit www. facebook.com/Whyallascoutgroup

COME AND SEE

Falklands War 40th Anniversary Exhibition

Until January 2023, Whyalla Maritime Museum, check website for opening times, exhibition shows the geography, history of islands and details on the war, for details visit www.whyalla.com/tours?searchby=tour

EVENT LISTING

WHAT'S ON

Send event details to sharon.hansen@austcommunitymedia.com.au before 12pm Friday before publication.