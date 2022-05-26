What's on around Whyalla, surrounds
ON EXHIBIT
Autumn Art Exhibition
From May 20-June 18, 5 Darling Tce, Whyalla, compilation of new work by members of the Whyalla Art Group, for times and information visit https://www.facebook.com/whyallaartgroup/
BARBECUE DELIGHT
Lions Club fundraiser
Saturday, May 28, One Stop Foodland, Flinders Avenue, 8am-1pm, help fundraise when you drop in for some delicious bacon and egg sandwiches, sausages and burgers.
SHOUT IT OUT
Bingo
Monday, May 30, Centrals Football Clubrooms, Whyalla, 8pm start, free tea and coffee, canteen facilities available, hosted by the Nomads Tenpin Bowling Touring League.
80TH ANNIVERSARY
Tanderra Hostel
Saturday, May 28, Lincoln Highway, Port Augusta Rd, Whyalla, starting 12.30pm; see how much Tanderra has changed, photos and other memorabilia, official ceremony, RSVP to Ellen 0417 805 257 or email publicity.tanderra@gmail.com.
MARKET FAIR
Tanderra Craft Village
Saturday & Sunday, May 28 & 29, Tanderra Craft Village, Lincoln Highway, Port Augusta Rd, 10am-3pm; live entertainment, variety of stalls and shops selling a wide range of products, arts and crafts and more. Stall bookings phone 0412 492 468. or via Facebook page
MUSICAL AFTERNOON
Legacy Charity Concert
Saturday, June 4, Middleback Arts Centre, 2pm, $25pp, featuring Australian Army Band presenting jazz, theatre, contemporary and light classic music, for information/booking visit www.countryarts.org.au or call 8633 8500
COUNTRY MARKET
Tanderra Craft Village
Saturday, June 11 Tanderra Craft Village, Lincoln Highway, Port Augusta Rd, 10am-3pm; Tanderra Craft Village provides a unique market experience with a variety of stalls and shops selling a wide range of products. It is also home to several specialist craft and hobby groups. Stall bookings phone 0412 492 468 or via Facebook page.
Scouting success
Whyalla Scout Group Barbecue
Saturday, June 11, BCF store, 130 Mcdouall Stuart Ave, 9am-1pm; Fundraiser each month, enjoy some great barbecue delights to help upgrade equipment and travel costs, For more information visit www. facebook.com/Whyallascoutgroup
COME AND SEE
Falklands War 40th Anniversary Exhibition
Until January 2023, Whyalla Maritime Museum, check website for opening times, exhibition shows the geography, history of islands and details on the war, for details visit www.whyalla.com/tours?searchby=tour
EVENT LISTING
WHAT'S ON
Send event details to sharon.hansen@austcommunitymedia.com.au before 12pm Friday before publication.