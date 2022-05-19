news, local-news,

A sea of 64 empty chairs was placed in Buttlingarra Way Reserve at the Whyalla Foreshore. They were not set up in preparation for an event or a celebration; rather empty to portray a powerful image; each chair represented a life lost on our roads in the region during the past 10 years. The display of empty seats was designed to evoke a visual representation of what is missing; 64 lives lost on our roads, 64 families without loved ones. The RAA - in support for the annual National Road Safety Week initiative from May 16-22 - took to regional South Australia this week to help spread the message of the importance of paying attention on our roads. The moving display was set up on the foreshore on Thursday, May 19. RAA Senior Manager Safety and Infrastructure Charles Mountain said the RAA wanted to recognise the people who had unfortunately lot their lives on our roads. "Every time we get behind the wheel - or when we ride a bike, or even when we are a pedestrian - in places like this, we need to think about what we do about ensuring our own safety and that of other people on the road," he said. Mr Mountain said there were a number of issues that specifically effected regional road users. "The key ones are fatigue and distraction," he said. "In many cases the people driving these roads have done so many times before so there can be a tendency to become somewhat complacent. RAA Traffic Engineer Matthew Vertudaches said the number of lives lost on South Australia's regional roads increased to 71 last year - up from 64 in 2020 - despite the best efforts of road safety advocates, and the RAA was out in the regions to help spread a safety message. "For me its a touching ... a number on a page doesn't do it justice, you can get a bit desensitised to statistics ... it reinforces the message we are pretty vulnerable as human beings," he said. The RAA reports the number of people seriously injured on regional roads also grew significantly from 310 to 343 in the same period, leaving many with life changing physical and mental trauma. Mr Mountain said the display highlighted the tragic extent of lives lost across the state in the past decade. "RAA hopes these symbols will make people reflect on the physical as well as emotional toll of road trauma on victims, their friends and families and the broader community,'' he said. He said it became even more confronting to realise the chairs only represented lives that had been lost in the Eyre Western local service area. "That's a lot of lives lost and a lot of serious injuries over that 10 year period, just from people who travel around this region or visit it," he said. "Sadly, SA Police figures show people living in regional and remote areas are over-represented in lives lost, which is one of the reasons why this year we are focusing on vulnerable road users.'' Mr Mountain said almost two-thirds (638) of total fatalities occurred on regional roads in the past decade occurred on regional roads. FACTS National Road Safety Week is an annual initiative created by the Safer Australian Roads and Highways (SARAH) Group to honour those who have lost their lives or have been injured on Australia's roads. SA Police traffic services branch officer in charge superintendent Bob Gray said of all fatal collisions in South Australia, 75 per cent happened on regional roads. "Unfortunately, there is a misconception among some drivers that these deaths account for metropolitan drivers or 'tourists','' he said. "In fact, two out of three drivers who die on regional roads live within 20 kilometres of the crash site. "SAPOL has recently produced an advertising campaign focussing on the vulnerability of regional drivers and the catastrophic consequences of inattention, drink and drug driving, speeding, and driving when fatigued. "Nobody is immune to the dangers of driving on regional roads and road safety is everyone's responsibility." Below is a table showing the number of lives lost in each regional SA Police Local Service Area in the past decade:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/154619127/31c201a9-31b7-4156-a70f-9fb52fd85550.jpg/r618_0_3009_1351_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg