Hincks Ave Primary School to become a student vaccination hub

Over the next four weeks, children and their families who are not yet vaccinated against COVID-19 will have easier access to the vaccination. The State Government will open 40 COVID-19 vaccination sites at primary schools around South Australia, including one in Whyalla Norrie. The program will run in ten schools per week on Fridays and Saturdays, and then return nine weeks later to administer the second dose. Hincks Avenue Primary School is one site participating in the program, with vaccination bookings available on Friday, June 10 and Saturday, June 11. On Fridays, vaccinations will only be available for the school community, as well as older siblings and parents of students. For a student to receive a vaccination their parent must be present and give consent. On Saturdays the general public can take advantage of the pop-up vaccination sites. South Australian chief public health officer Professor Nicola Spurrier said, for the most part, the virus in young children had generally mild effects. "However it is possible that some children could become severely ill and have long term effects following COVID-19 infection," Prof Spurrier said. "The opening of these 40 school vaccination hubs is a wonderful way to make accessing vaccinations as easy as possible for families to have their children and themselves vaccinated." State Minister for Education Blair Boyer said it was recommended children aged between five and 11 years receive a two-dose primary course of COVID-19 vaccine for protection. "We know how important vaccinations are to the community, and of course to our children," he said. "Our goal is to make receiving a vaccination, as simple as possible for families; and having a vaccination clinic at their school - an environment children are familiar with - can help reduce anxiety for any child that might be worried about vaccinations." - Details: For more information visit sahealth.sa.gov.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/154619127/067d60f7-99e2-4dd0-ab67-f59bbd196783.jpg/r0_114_4272_2528_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Hincks Ave Primary School to become a student vaccination hub