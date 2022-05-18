Check out where to vote near you
The pre-polls are open and we're gearing up to vote in the Federal Election on May 21.
Not sure where you can roll up to vote - we've got you covered with our list below.
This is your chance to have a say in the government for the next three years - and it's compulsory if you're registered.
But don't worry, if you can't make it on the day there's plenty of chances to get in early.
Election Day
Saturday, May 21, 8am to 6pm
- Memorial Oval Primary School, 60 Bradford St
- Whyalla Town Primary School, 3-9 Walls St
- Nicolson Ave Primary School, 91 Nicolson Ave
- Hincks Ave Primary School, 6 Schulz Ave
- Long St Primary School, 40 Eyre Ave
- Risdon Park South Baptist Church,
- Port Germein Hall, 9 Cottage Rd
- Iron Knob Rural Transaction Centre, 71 Dickenson St
- District Council of Kimba, 35 West Tce
- Darke Peake Sporting Complex, Carapee Hill Rd
- Cleve RSL Hall, 23 Fourth St
- Wudinna Senior Citizens Club, 20 Naylor Tce
Did we miss your patch?
Visit the Australian Electoral Commission's website at www.aec.gov.au for further information on where to vote near you.
If you're heading out the polls and have taken a great photo, we'd love to hear from you.
Send the picture to editor@whyallanews.com.au
For a quick overview of candidates visit www.whyallanewsonline.com.au/story/7722131