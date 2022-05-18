news, local-news,

The pre-polls are open and we're gearing up to vote in the Federal Election on May 21. Not sure where you can roll up to vote - we've got you covered with our list below. This is your chance to have a say in the government for the next three years - and it's compulsory if you're registered. But don't worry, if you can't make it on the day there's plenty of chances to get in early. Saturday, May 21, 8am to 6pm Did we miss your patch? Visit the Australian Electoral Commission's website at www.aec.gov.au for further information on where to vote near you. If you're heading out the polls and have taken a great photo, we'd love to hear from you. Send the picture to editor@whyallanews.com.au For a quick overview of candidates visit www.whyallanewsonline.com.au/story/7722131

Check out where to vote near you