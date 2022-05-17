Entrepreneur scheme SA gets Whyalla business moving

news, local-news,

BUSINESS SA's South Australian Young Entrepreneur Scheme is helping a Whyalla woman get people moving. Business SA has been visiting Whyalla every month for over a year now, providing support for business owners in conjunction with Whyalla Business and Tourism and supported by Whyalla City Council. Katrina Spigiel went to Business SA for business advice for her pilates studio through the South Australian Young Entrepreneur Scheme (SAYES). Ms Spigiel started her pilates journey with Breathe Education in May 2021, graduating with a Certificate IV in Pilates Matwork and Reformer. She began Bloom Pilates six months latest with outdoor classes whilst still working her day-time job. "I couldn't wait to open my own studio but needed to renovate the space to teach the special type of pilates called Reformer," she said. "I opened for my first semi-private and private reformer classes at the end of April. I am very appreciative of the love and support provided by friends, family and clients in the space that I have been able to create. "It was one thing to know how to teach pilates but I also needed to know how to run a business. So I joined the Business SA SAYES regional program. "I'm excited to learn all aspects of running a successful business. I'm excited to be able to create a comprehensive business model and plan to keep me on track to grow, hopefully expand in my own business by also provide opportunities for my community in regards to employment to an inclusive, challenging and fun form of exercise. She said she had met some talented young entrepreneurs in the program. "I've already had so many opportunities to learn not only form the presenters in workshops but also my peers. Also being able to have a mentor to help and advise me on this journey is probably the best part, Ms Spigiel said. "Having that support from someone who is already successful in their own business ventures is invaluable and makes me very excited as to what's next "Growth and expansion is really important for me and for Bloom Pilates. I want to provided support for people looking to not only get a great workout but also to help those people who suffer from pain, injury and disability. Business SA executive director, membership and enterprise development Dave Slama said the goal was for South Australia's young entrepreneurs to give their business ideas a real go. Whyalla City Council CEO Justin Commons said it was great that businesses were accessing the support and services Business SA offers as part of their membership. "It is really encouraging to see young Whyalla entrepreneurs giving it a go, Mr Commons said. "Their drive and enthusiasm - combined with the resources they're able to access thanks to our Business SA partnership - will hopefully increase their chances of success. This will then entice even more businesses to establish themselves in Whyalla, leading to further growth for our entire economy and community." - Details: For Business SA membership in Whyalla contact David Slama on david.slama@business-sa.com

