She has dedicated her career to fitness, self help and now all these passions have seen her stand at the top of the Miss Fitness podium. On Sunday, April 10, 2022, Whyalla community member, Emma Lawson strutted her stuff at the iCompete Natural (ICN) 2022 Adelaide Championships and was crowned Miss Fitness South Australia 2022. ICN is a natural bodybuilding and fitness competition and gives these athletes a world-class experience when competing. Emma has worked extremely hard on her fitness and when not competing she likes to share her knowledge and help others get into shape. "I got into personal training as I was overweight and then I lost that weight myself," Lawson said. "It inspired me to help others do the same." That helping, generous spirt of Emma's is how she found herself competing against the best. "I had helped other competitors in the past get ready for the competition and that inspired me to do it myself," Lawson said. "It's always been a passion of mine to get up and give it a go. When I finally got to compete it was awesome. "It's a very exhausting day as there are a lot of categories, but it was a really rewarding experience and I loved my time experiencing it all." Following her passion and soaking up everything the experience had to offer, when her name was declared the winner of the Miss Fitness title for Adelaide, that's when she knew all that hard work had paid off. "When I heard my name announced I was really proud," Lawson said. "I had my partner and kids there and it was such a shock as I was not expecting to win and be the overall champion. "It was really cool and it's proof that anyone can do it once you set your mind to it." With a large commitment to the competition, Emma is taking a second to soak it all in and enjoy other things in her life like her family and her business, Lotus Life Mind and Body. But, she will look to return soon. "Right now I'm unsure of what my next step is, but I'm enjoying all the food at the moment," Lawson said. "I do feel like I'll compete again in the near future, but probably not this year. I want to look at taking the next step up and focusing more on muscle growth. "There's a lot of work that goes into the competitions and being in the country, there's more of a challenge travelling down to Adelaide for posing and outfit preparation. "But I've made a lot of friends at those sessions and I can't wait to get back into it all very soon." Emma Lawson owns Lotus Life Mind and Body based in Whyalla. If you're in need of a massage therapist or beauty therapist, please like and follow: www.facebook.com/lotuslifemindandbody

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/A6JuBkTtRp6nZSLcKrwwdP/6fbadf20-75e9-42f1-a978-bb0e1f283fc1.jpg/r0_1677_5304_4674_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg