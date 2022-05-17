Ahead of the federal election a lot of politicians are making a lot of promises. But some things last a lot longer than any politicians promise, including radioactive waste. The current federal plan to move Australia's waste to a site near Kimba on the Eyre Peninsula has implications far beyond regional SA. The plan is based on burying low level waste and keeping intermediate level waste in a shed until a final decision is made on its fate - sometime in the next 100 years. Most of the waste is already securely stored at the Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organisation's nuclear facility in NSW where it can remain 'for decades to come'. Moving it unnecessarily means transporting risky waste over thousands of kilometres, double handling intermediate level waste and risking valuable agricultural production. Importantly, the Barngarla Traditional Owners who strongly oppose the plan have been excluded from the federal process. The current plan is deficient. We urgently need a more considered and credible approach to managing this waste in the best interest of all Australians - now and long into the future.

What's best for Australia's future?