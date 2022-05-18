Orienteers tackle harsh bushland

news, local-news,

It was a pleasant day for being out in the bush for a barbecue and orienteering - sunny, some occasional cloud and cooling breeze - for the Saltbush Orienteers Moonabie Range run on Sunday, May 1 The start area was on high ground overlooking the low hills and valleys to the south. Green - the trees and bushes looking healthy following the generous season of rain; a pleasing contrast to several previous dry years for the Moonabie area. It was good to welcome visiting orienteers from Port Lincoln and Adelaide. The course planning aimed to avoid the extreme rocky areas. The length of courses were set shorter than normal, allowing for the difficulty of navigating through the thicker vegetation. In spite of this, the times recorded for most competitors indicate slow travel through the scrub and trees. Course 1 Attractting eight people, this course closely followed Course 2 with the extra control points extending the distance. The 5.6 km was blitzed by two fast runners - local Jason Munday in 47 minutes and Tim Ashman (Port Lincoln) in 48 minutes. Next was David George ('Tintookie' Club, Adelaide) in 71 minutes. The remaining times ranged up to two and a quarter hours. Course 2 Generally the control points on the 4.2km course were on strong features, but there were a couple of more subtle control points needing care. The challenge was keeping to direction while navigating the copious high vegetation and trees. There were only three individuals competing: Alan Holland - 75 minutes, Malcolm Huggett - 98 minutes, John Paterson - 101 minutes. The Wingent-Burgan group, Claire, Lea, Michael, enjoyed exploring the map area during their two hours plus hunt for the control points. Course 3 The copious high vegetation and trees proved a challenge on the 3km course, with all individuals taking over the hour to find their way around the course. Leading finishers were Jessica Muller - 70 minutes, Andrew Hughes - 86 minutes, Silvia Friedrich - 106 minutes. Roger and Sue Story from Cowell enjoyed the course with their grandchildren Danielle and Caleb Churchett. This group recorded a creditable 81 minutes. Course 4 Although only 1.9 km, I now think this was a bit too long for this area of thick bush land. All competitors finished, but there were many extended start to finish times. Beth Stevens was pleased to complete her course in 69 minutes. Willy Schmitz was proud to finish his event, our most senior competitor showed his determination and persistence, taking 2 hours and 38 minutes to find all the control points, along with discussions with other orienteers encountered along the way. In summary, a successful and enjoyable day of orienteering, with opportunity to appreciating the relaxing outdoors, barbecue lunch and post course reviewing. The full results and details of the next event are on the Saltbush Orienteers' website and facebook page. The next event is a cross-country event in the Mt Laura Hills on Sunday, May 29. Travel on the road to Iron Knob and there will be a sign between the McDouall-Stuart Ave junction and the Norrie Ave extension.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/SUkaUM4U8ZKEJibA4PNjwE/b4466f3a-a591-454d-a1ef-c62e22e90bb1.jpg/r0_425_1432_1234_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg