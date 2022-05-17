news, local-news,

The Whyalla Singers has resumed activities to prepare for community events later this year after an almost 12-month recess due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Musical director Roslyn Barker said current members were excited to be getting back into singing and described the past year as "an eternity" waiting for normality to return. However, the pandemic and personal circumstances have impacted on numbers so the group is looking for new, like-minded people who enjoy singing and want to entertain the community. Ms Barker said the group was in need of both men and women - men to give extra depth and women to fill out the various voice ranges. "Our weekly practice nights are fairly informal at the moment as we gradually return to a regular schedule and would be an excellent introduction to newcomers," Ms Barker said. "We have certainly missed our annual concerts and the many community events at which we are usually invited to attend. "New members don't need to read music - just be enthusiastic to sing in a group and give a commitment to attend regular practice sessions and community events." Ms Barker said she would welcome with open arms anyone with an interest to give her a call on 0428 308 730. - Details: The Singers meet at the Senior Citizens Hall, Field Street, Whyalla Playford, Wednesday nights at 7pm. Their activities can be followed on Facebook under "The Whyalla Singers".

Singers are ready to return to the stage