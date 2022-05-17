news, local-news,

Eight junior Whyalla Cycling Club riders, accompanied by parent helpers, set off as a group to ride 4.3 kilometres to the turn around on the Stoney Point Road on the weekend. This was a new structure to junior racing, teaching them to ride as a group. Once all riders reached the turn around the race was on to the finish. Four riders, Jayden Harrison, Liam Laurie, Bodhi Bateman and Sam Kade, made the early break. The back riders Tajh Bateman, Riley Mardon, Paul Mustchin and Olivia Beaty did their best to stay together. At only nine years old, Jayden Harrison proved to be too strong for his rivals, averaging over 25km/h, to take the win ahead of Liam Laurie and Bodhi Bateman. All riders put in a great effort in a challenging finish against the wind. The seniors raced 38.5km along the Stoney Point road to Telecom tower and return. The race consisted of twelve riders broken down into four handicap groups. The challenge was not only the northly wind but also the tower hill. At the turn onto Fitzgard Bay Road it was the front group; Andy Kade, Fritz Fargher, and from Tumby Bay, Michael Swaffer. They were soon caught by the second and third group on the road with the two scratch men still in pursuit. The riders split as they made the turn at the top of the hill. Four riders, Emma Mardon, Greg Hayes, Ben Kade and Leigh Beaty, had a strong lead with 10km to go. It came down to a sprint finish with Mardon taking the win ahead of Hayes and Kade in third. Fastest time of the day went to Oliver Connelly. Next week's racing in back on the Iron Knob Road. - Details: People who are interested in having a go at road racing can email the club at whyallacyclingclub@gmail.com for more information.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/SUkaUM4U8ZKEJibA4PNjwE/5a99bd12-8166-4428-9a35-7d0abbe2ea7e.jpg/r0_644_957_1185_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Whyalla cyclists take on road circuit