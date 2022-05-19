What's on around Whyalla, surrounds

news, local-news,

ON EXHIBIT Autumn Art Exhibition From May 20-June 18, 5 Darling Tce, Whyalla, compilation of new work by members of the Whyalla Art Group, for times and information visit https://www.facebook.com/whyallaartgroup/ IT'S MOVIE NIGHT SA Youth Week Friday, May 20, Middleback Arts Centre, 6.30pm. Movie - Spiderman No Way Home, free event, Plaza Youth Centre to provide transport to centre from Plaza, meet between 5pm-5.30pm (parents must drop into Plaza Youth to fill out registration form for transport before Friday. For information contact Council Youth Officer Gail on 0447 570 401 FOOD FUNDRAISER Whyalla Scout Group Barbecue Saturday, May 21, BCF store, 130 Mcdouall Stuart Ave, 9am-1pm; Fundraiser each month, enjoy some great barbecue delights to help upgrade equipment and travel costs, For more information visit www. facebook.com/Whyallascoutgroup GREAT FAMILY FUN 40th Nonning Gymkhana & Family Fun Day Saturday, May 21, Nonning Station (72km north west of Iron Knob), events for all ages, yabby races, motorbike events, barrel race, children's activities, free camping, hot showers, licensed bar, full catering, live music after event. Information - Katrina and Ian Morris 8648 1881 BARBECUE DELIGHT Lions Club fundraiser Saturday, May 21, One Stop Foodland, Flinders Avenue, 8am-1pm, help fundraise when you drop in for some delicious bacon and egg sandwiches, sausages and burgers. SHOUT IT OUT Bingo Monday, May 23, Centrals Football Clubrooms, Whyalla, 8pm start, free tea and coffee, canteen facilities available, hosted by the Nomads Tenpin Bowling Touring League. GET TOGETHER Ben's Book Club Tuesday, Mat 24, Whyalla library, 7pm-8pm, free digital book club, May's book is 'Larrimah', join Ben Hobson as he speaks with authors Caroline Graham and Kylie Stevenson, access Zoom event by registering at https://www.eventbrite.com.au/.../bens-book-club-larrimah IT'S STORYTIME National Simultaneous Storytime Wednesday, May 25, Whyalla Library, 11am, join thousands of people to read 'Family Tree' by Josh Pyke, book on Eventbrite or contact the library on 8645 7891. 80TH ANNIVERSARY Tanderra Hostel Saturday, May 28, Lincoln Highway, Port Augusta Rd, Whyalla, starting 12.30pm; see how much Tanderra has changed, photos and other memorabilia, official ceremony, RSVP to Ellen 0417 805 257 or email publicity.tanderra@gmail.com. MARKET FAIR Tanderra Craft Village Saturday & Sunday, May 28 & 29, Tanderra Craft Village, Lincoln Highway, Port Augusta Rd, 10am-3pm; entertainment, stalls and shops selling a wide range of products, arts and crafts and more. Stall bookings phone 0412 492 468. or via Facebook page EVENT LISTING WHAT'S ON Send event details to sharon.hansen@austcommunitymedia.com.au before 12pm Friday.

