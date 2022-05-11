Police make arrest, call for witnesses in school assault

news, local-news, Whyalla, police, news, assualt

Police have arrested and charged a 15-year-old girl following an alleged assault at Whyalla Secondary College on Monday, May 9. Just after 12.20pm police were called to the college on Nicolson Avenue after reports of an assault. The victim a 16-year-old girl was allegedly assaulted by another student from the school. She sustained minor facial injuries and was taken to the Whyalla hospital for treatment. On Wednesday, May 11, police charged a 15-year-old girl from Whyalla with assault cause harm. She was granted police bail and will appear in the Whyalla Youth Court on June 15. Any witnesses that have not yet spoken to police are asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or online at www.crimestopperssa.com.au - you can remain anonymous. A Department for Education spokesperson confirmed an incident occurred on May 9 at Whyalla Secondary College, in which two students were involved in a physical altercation. "Violence and aggression are not tolerated in the school, and they will be taking appropriate disciplinary measures," the department says. "Wellbeing support will also be available, as required. The matter has been referred to SAPOL for further action."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YBh6smpfqc8LAq7KVtmah/7740401a-5e36-437e-ba52-7b34882bbfea.jpg/r3_0_1187_669_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Police make arrest, call for witnesses in alleged Whyalla school assault