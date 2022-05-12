Phillis in good form on Whyalla course

news, local-news,

Whyalla Womens Golf had a depleted field on Thursday, May 5, for the 18-hole stroke competition, owing to several players in Mildura for the Veterans annual event. Robyn Phillis was in good form to win on 79 nett and received the Top of the Town Lingerie voucher courtesy of Ann Grundel. Runner-up and the recipient of the Westland Car Bath voucher was Maree Farr on 80 nett and Annette Cotter was next on 80 nett and received a ball. Nearest the pin was Maree Farr on the seventh, receiving the McLeod Motors ball. On Tuesday, May 10, it was the Shylie Rymill foursomes with some good patrnerships entering. Margaret Dunn and Diana Slater came home with a creditable 77 nett and the first time these two have played as a team. Evergreen Jean Brown and Marcia Smith were next on 78.5 and then Annette Cotter and Helen McLean on 80.5. Diane Thorpe received the sweepstake ball. From the ladies who played in Mildura, Phylliss Branson performed well, winning one of the day's outright on 37 stableford points. Well done to Phyllis who also scored well on two other occasions. Bev Shiell, Gelske Rogers and Val Callaghan each won a ball or two on separate days, and also came home with chocolates and wine from the raffles. The courses were all in good condition with the weather fine but cold. Thursday is the second round of the Grandmother's Trophy kindly donated by Glenda Davies, who is having a short break from golf at the moment. Next week a contingency of 10 ladies will travel to Port Hughes for their annual open day.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/SUkaUM4U8ZKEJibA4PNjwE/23470e9a-7acf-4808-af60-38c92daf5a2f.jpg/r0_298_5760_3552_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg