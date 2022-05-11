news, local-news, Antoinette Day, Eyre Peninsula, Whyalla, Salvation Army

For 56 years the Salvation Army has continually helped Australian communities and right now, they are more relevant than ever in the Eyre Peninsula. Every May, generations of Australians have donated to the thousands of Salvation Army volunteers knocking on doors, collecting in shopping centres and other public places. With the community still dealing with the global pandemic, Doorway's Manager, Antoinette Day and her team deal with daily service provision to those Eyre Peninsula community members who are looking for help. "Homelessness is definitely a major issue, as there is not enough interim accommodation and with the cold weather the risk to health and safety is increased," Antoinette said. "There are very limited rental properties available. There is also an increase in people presenting with Addictions and Mental health issues. "The increase in the cost of living has had a huge impact, as people with low incomes struggle to keep on top of bills and feed their families." The COVID-19 pandemic has made social, employment and mental health problems within the Whyalla region rise. "Many people lost their jobs and income," Antoinette said. "The lockdowns caused many people to become isolated, especially those with no family here. There have been family breakdowns due to financial troubles and mental health issues. "The price of food has increased significantly and many people have said they can't afford meat, fruit and vegetables, they get basics and school lunches. "Government payments need to reflect the rise in the cost of living. More accommodation or shelters for the homeless, even tents and sleeping bags would help." This year The Salvation Army will be collecting at static points and require volunteers to collect at different locations. This year the locations are at Westlands by Woolworths, Whyalla Norrie Woolworths and Foodland IGA Whyalla. For anyone needing help in the Whyalla area, there will be Salvation Army events that can lend a helping hand in the near future. "The Salvation Whyalla Corps (Church) through our on-site Café are looking to start an evening Connect group that will include dinner. Planning is still in its infancy at this stage," Antoinette said. "Our Corps seek to be inclusive of people wanting to connect and engage for various reasons, our small Thrift Shop, Cafe, and Prayer Lounge are spaces we as Christians are intentional about connecting and engaging in the day to day lives of our volunteers, customers and community." For anyone looking to contribute or lend their time to help out others through the Salvation Army, you can call Antoinette on 0439 204 161.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/A6JuBkTtRp6nZSLcKrwwdP/02632ad0-51f0-481b-a4eb-d2503eba6c5e.jpg/r110_0_1668_880_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg