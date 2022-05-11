news, local-news, Betty Nottle, Whyalla Photo Group, Annual Eyre Peninsula Picnic Weekend, Lou Marafioti, photography

Members of Whyalla Photo Group recently travelled to Elliston for the Annual Eyre Peninsula Picnic Weekend. This event is shared among the local clubs and consists of a competition, workshops and a lot of fun. The club featured well in the competition taking out many awards. Guest judge and international photographer, Lou Marafioti presented the awards and ran several workshops much to the delight of attendees. As usual this was a great weekend catching up with other photographers, and enjoying the fabulous hospitality of the Elliston Club.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/A6JuBkTtRp6nZSLcKrwwdP/056afca4-e347-4c3d-9a69-33ca31bf5d5c.jpg/r0_96_558_411_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg