Whyalla road racing events return

The Whyalla Cycling Club welcomed new and past cyclists back to road racing at its latest event. The junior riders tackled the cold weather out at the industrial estate to race a graded criterium. Reuben Pickering had a strong sprint in the under 15 mens to take out the win ahead of Bohdi Hughes, Cameron Mullet, who returned to the bike after breaking his arm multiple times and Paul Mustchin. In the Under 13 group, two new riders to road racing battled it out but it was Bodhi Bateman who took the win over Olivia Beaty who put in a strong ride. Jayden Harrison made an early break from his group in under 11, finishing the race ahead of Sam Kade who has just returned to racing, ahead of third Riley Mardon and Tajh Bateman in forth. In the seniors group 12 riders headed out on the Iron Knob Road to tackle a 40km race. The riders were placed in four separate groups, seeing Darryl Worby off first. At the halfway point a strong group of seven riders turned together consisting of Wesley Fisher, Tom Rabig, Adrian Wilson, Fritz Fargher, Derek Siwek and Mel Cartwright. The scratch riders Emma Mardon, Ben Kade and Leigh Beaty had two minutes of the 5.5 minute handicap to still make up at the halfway point. The leading group proved to be too strong with Wesley fisher taking first ahead of Adrian Wilson in second and Derek Siwek with a strong ride in third. Next week both junior and senior riders head out to the Stoney Point Road.

