Wanderers take down Westlands

On Sunday Wanderers hosted Westlands at Swandel Park in round three of the Jim Lawrenson League Championship. Referee Murphy was in charge in good conditions, as Wanderers kicked off to the Playford Avenue end. Westlands won the first corner of the game, and a header from Dunbar was saved by Marinkovich in the Wanderers goal. Wanderers midfielder Singh made a good run down the wing, he found Todd in space who put his shot wide of the post and the diving Gibbs in the Westlands goal. Wanderers seemed to settle the better, and after a string of passes, Singh once again ran at the Westlands defence, his shot from an acute angle was saved by Gibbs. On 10 minutes, Westlands star midfielder Rhodes produced a cracking long range shot, which bought out the best in Marinkovich, who made a superb save. Binetti found the back of the net on 15 minutes, but he was in an offside position. Westlands had a free kick about 30 yards out, the long range effort from Papoulis was hit at Marinkovich who made the save. A few minutes later, Wanderers won a free about 25 yards out, rising star Willmott struck it beautifully, it soared past Gibbs, who despite a fantastic diving effort to his left, couldn't prevent the wonderful strike from ending up in the back of the net. Wanderers were up 1-0 on 20 minutes. Wanderers continued to press and Singh was in the action once again when he went on a run down the left, he cut in and put a nice shot in from an angle, but Gibbs was up to it and made the save. Westlands were creating chances of their own, Wright beat his defender, cut a nice ball back across the box but the Wanderers defence were on their toes to clear the danger. Paraiwa was providing plenty of run for Wanderers, he went on a good run down the wing, his dangerous cross was cleared by Westlands youngster Newsham. Mark Robinson for Westlands found some space and hit a long range shot wide. Singh took a free kick, he found the head of Willmott who put his effort over the top of the Westlands cross bar. A Marinkovich goal kick was chased down by Gill, but a timely tackle from Westlands fullback Darby saved the day for the reds. Singh found Paraiwa in space, he went on a great run, he hit a cracking shot past the diving Gibbs to score another fantastic goal for the home team. The half time score was Wanderers 2, Westlands 0, both goals were top shelf. After the break, Westlands were dealt a blow, when Brown appeared to suffer what looked like a significant hamstring injury, he had to helped from the park in obvious discomfort. Wanderers soon found their groove with Willmott and Todd providing great drive from the midfield. The Willmott v Rhodes battle in the middle of the park was fantastic to witness. Tullett went on a rare forward run, his pass found Todd, who chested it down well, turned onto his right and hit a delightful shot past Gibbs to make it 3-0. To Westlands credit, they hung in there, Newsham was fouled, Papoulis took the free kick, he hit it well and it just went over the top in what was a great effort on goal. Gill was running hard for Wanderers, he ran the ball to the by line, his cross narrowly out of reach the advancing Binetti. Soon after Gill provided another run down the wing, he outpaced his marker, his shot was well saved by Gibbs, Gill followed it up, by the shot was denied by Holland on the goal line. A few minutes later tempers flared, when Gill fouled Holland, Holland retaliated, which bought a few more into what can only be described as a small melee. In the wash-up, referee Murphy gave Holland and Binetti their marching orders, Gill was given a yellow card for the initial foul, but a few others can thank their lucky stars that is all that came of it. Both teams took time to gather themselves upon resumption of play, but soon after a handball in the penalty area saw Murphy award a penalty, Papoulis took it, cooly slotted it past Marinkovich who guessed the right way, but was unable to stop it from scoring. The visitors had pulled one back to trail 3-1. Singh once again found space, he produced a wonderful cross which found the head of Paraiwa, who put his effort wide. Willmott who had been outstanding, found Singh in plenty of space with a superb pass, Singh put it away nicely to make it 4-1. Westlands continued to apply pressure, and when Rhodes found space on the 18 yard box, he beat his defender and put his effort past Marinkovich to make it 4-2, Westlands felt they were a chance. The urgency returned to Wanderers playing group, and Rotherham put a nice pass into the path of Todd, who made Gibbs produce another great diving save. In the dying minutes both coaches turned to the bench to bring on fresh legs. Maysey, who a fine game in the Wanderers defence, put a decent ball into the path of Todd, he chipped the advancing Gibbs to put the game beyond doubt with a fine goal, making it 5-2. Wanderers dominated the last few minutes, with chances to both substitutes in Robinson and Clark, who both failed to find the back of the net. The game ended with a 5-2 win to Wanderers. It was a tough and entertaining game, played with plenty of passion and vigour. Once again, plenty of goals are being scored in local soccer, the quality of those in this game cannot be denied.

