Whyalla hands are transforming former corporate boxes to help breathe new life into community spaces across the town. From the Adelaide 500 to Whyalla, these new modular pods will be used to create welcoming community spaces in areas that may otherwise go under-utilised, as well as offering much-needed facilities. The new facilities are being prepared offsite by Specialised Solutions. CNC Operator, Andrew Oliver is a proud born-and-bred Whyalla resident and is thrilled to help prepare the facilities for Whyalla. "The pods are hands-down my favourite job to-date," Mr Oliver said. "I can't wait for when my family visit next and they see a piece of craft in my hometown, I help create." Whyalla City Council CEO, Justin Commons said residents would notice work starting on the foreshore facilities from Thursday, May 12. "There will be every effort made to minimise impacts to the ongoing café service," Mr Commons said. "We are taking the opportunity now to get underground services installed to support future developments such as a new Surf Lifesaving Club and water play area, as outlined in the Foreshore Master Plan. "This additional future-focused work means there will be a few weeks of disruption." Installation of the first two pods will commence this week, housing the temporary location for the new foreshore café operator which is currently out for tender, and a pop-up visitor information centre. Both will be located in the foreshore precinct, helping modernise the area while pre-empting future foreshore master plan work. To ensure the safety of patrons during works, the Smokey Uppercuts café will only be open from Friday-to-Sunday as of next Monday, May 16 and will then resume normal service from Monday, May 30. Mr Commons said these pods presented an ideal opportunity to create vibrant new community facilities at a significantly lower cost to ratepayers. "Many council-owned buildings are towards the end of their useful life and no longer fit-for-purpose. Many require significant and costly maintenance or an upgrade, with some also being in less-than-ideal locations," he said. "Modular pods are flexible and adaptable structures that can be altered to suit the community's needs, and are relatively easy to relocate to activate various parts of the city over time. "It will be great to see the new foreshore café operator move into this new pod facility as a temporary home pending future development, we think the community and visitors will enjoy the modern design and contemporary feel of this facility." Council apologises in advance for any inconvenience during this time, but must prioritise public safety and installation of essential services required for future foreshore development.

