news, local-news, Clare McLaughlin, Whyalla City Council, Public Health Plan, health

Whyalla City Council are asking the community to view the recently released Public Health Plan and provide feedback to ensure it reflects the needs of the community. The plan aims to assess the public health issues facing Whyalla and to develop effective strategies to address these issues, in line with strategies outlined by the State Government. The key themes of the plan are: ensure a culturally inclusive city, access to support systems, promote healthier lifestyles and protect the community from public health risks. Whyalla City Council Mayor, Clare McLaughlin said it's all about creating a stronger environment for the town. "This plan is critical in building a stronger community and healthier environment," Mayor McLaughlin said. "We also want to protect against public and environmental health risks, responding to climate change, preventing chronic disease, communicable disease, and injury, along with strengthening the systems that support public health and wellbeing in our city. "Health is an integral aspect of any community, so we look forward to working with the various community organisations and groups, as well as State and Federal Government Departments, to make an impact on improving health outcomes for our great city. "This plan will be a key part of our strategic direction and will require the support of the entire community in order to make a tangible difference. "I encourage everyone with an interest in the health of the community to view the plan and provide feedback on the most important areas they believe it should target." Community consultation is open until Monday, May 30 2022. A full copy of the Public Health Plan is available to view at council offices or online at council's website. Feedback can be provided by completing a written submission on council's website, or you can email at: council@whyalla.sa.gov.au. For written submissions, please send to: PO Box 126 Whyalla SA 5600. You can also arrange a time to speak with council officer Rachel Coles on (08) 8640 3444.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/A6JuBkTtRp6nZSLcKrwwdP/1d69b640-cc0d-42a5-9fbf-8728c706b015.jpg/r61_0_1948_1066_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg