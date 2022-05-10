news, local-news,

Former Whyalla student Lachlan Coathupe will complete his degree at the University of Adelaide with help from a Playford Trust scholarship. His double degree in chemical engineering and finance will be completed with the support of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM)/ Playford Trust Minerals Industry Scholarship. He is one of 40 students to be awarded the prestigious scholarship. Lachlan grew up in Roxby Downs, went to school in Whyalla and finished his secondary studies in 2017. Over the 2020/2021 summer, he returned to Whyalla to complete an internship with Liberty Primary Steel. This ignited his interest in the minerals industry and subsequently led him to complete an internship at Olympic Dam with BHP. After completing his studies, Lachlan hopes to work in South Australia's minerals industry. Passionate about the planet's sustainability, Lachlan is excited to make his mark and contribution towards dealing with global challenges that may lie ahead. In 2022, scholarship winners shared more than $600,000 in funding from the Playford Trust and its partners. The winners range from first-year undergraduate students to PhD researchers, with a third of recipients hailing from regional areas. "The talent is remarkable and the study areas diverse," said former Premier Dean Brown, the trusts' chairman. "They're working in everything from lasers, photonics and renewable energy to bushfire risk, artificial intelligence and traffic management technologies. "Established in 1983 in honour of Sir Thomas Playford, the state's longest-serving premier, the trust has supported more than 600 students in the past decade. "Together we're investing in South Australia's future," Mr Brown said. The Playford Trust focuses its university scholarships and TAFE awards on five key study areas: advanced manufacturing and new technologies; environmental sciences, including water and energy; health sciences and enabling technologies; agriculture, aquaculture and food production; and mining and resource development.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/175857931/5dc88e59-8dce-4619-b196-6d9e724799c6.jpg/r49_84_467_320_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg