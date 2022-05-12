What's on around Whyalla, surrounds

news, local-news,

IT'S MOVIE NIGHT SA Youth Week Friday, May 13, Middleback Arts Centre, 6.30pm. Movie - Ghostbusters Afterlife, free event, Plaza Youth Centre to provide transport to centre from Plaza, meet between 5pm-5.30pm (parents must drop into Plaza Youth to fill out registration form for transport before Friday. SCOUTING SUCCESS Whyalla Scout Group Barbecue Saturday, May 14, BCF store, 130 Mcdouall Stuart Ave, 9am-1pm; Fundraiser each month, enjoy some great barbecue delights to help upgrade equipment and travel costs, For more information visit www. facebook.com/Whyallascoutgroup GOOD NIGHTS D'faces of Youth Arts Inc Saturday, May 14, 14 Viscount Slim Ave, Whyalla, from 6pm, social hangout for young adults 15-25, cook, eat, talk and make art. This week have a go at screen printing. For more details phone 8645 1265 COME AND ENJOY Cafe Night Saturday, May 14, Whyalla Revival Fellowship Hall, 38 Viscount Slim Ave, 7.30pm, free event, entertainment, food, tea and coffee, all welcome. COUNTRY MARKET Tanderra Craft Village Saturday, May 14, Tanderra Craft Village, 10am-3pm; Tanderra Craft Village provides a unique market experience with a variety of stalls and shops selling a wide range of products. Stall bookings phone 0412 492 468 or via Facebook page. REVVING UP Steel City Nats 2022 Sat-Sun, May 14-15, Steel City Raceway, Middleback Range, Sat 9am-9pm, Sun 9.30am-5pm, enjoy burnouts, motokhana, Race your Mates, powerskids, Go to Whoa, Cruise the Track and more. Details - https://cartorque.co/car-shows/steel-city-nats-2022-sa-9235 FAMILY FUN 40th Nonning Gymkhana & Family Fun Day Saturday, May 21, Nonning Station (72km north west of Iron Knob), events for all ages, yabby races, motorbike events, barrel race, children's activities, free camping, hot showers, licensed bar, full catering, live music after event. Information - Katrina and Ian Morris 8648 1881 80TH ANNIVERSARY Tanderra Hostel Saturday, May 28, Lincoln Highway, Port Augusta Rd, Whyalla, starting 12.30pm; see how much Tanderra has changed, photos and other memorabilia, official ceremony, RSVP to Ellen 0417 805 257 or email publicity.tanderra@gmail.com. EVENT LISTING WHAT'S ON Send event details to sharon.hansen@austcommunitymedia.com.au before 12pm Friday before publication. Contact organiser for any COVID-19 protocols.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/SUkaUM4U8ZKEJibA4PNjwE/deb622ed-7d5e-46dc-aa0d-f88402bcc11a.jpg/r396_174_1000_515_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg