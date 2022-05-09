news, local-news, RSPCA, million paws walk, carol williams, whyalla, dog walk

The RSPCA's Million Paws Walk is on this month and one Whyalla lady is conquering her fears and raising money for the campaign at the same time. Carol Williams has made it her goal to raise $500 for the organisations major fundraiser. Through May, Mrs Williams will participate in the Million Paws Walk with her support dog, Odin who she named after the father of Thor. She explained, she saw the fundraiser advertised and thought it would be a great way to help animals in need. "I thought, perfect opportunity to do some good," she said. "I've never done anything like this before." Mrs Williams, who has agoraphobia, said Odin has helped her a lot in life. "He is the reason I have gotten out," she said. "If I didn't have my dog I wouldn't even go out the front door." Odin is a three-year-old rough-haired collie and border collie cross and Mrs Williams said he needs a lot of exercise, so she takes him on a daily walk to the dog park which is about a 45 minute walk from her home. Mrs Williams said she loves to get out and spend the day with Odin around Whyalla. "It's the joy of seeing him get what he needs, going to the dog park he can meet up with all his friends and play with them," she said. "We also go to doggy school at the Spencer Gulf dog ability club, so he gets to learn some things. "Through that we also visit nursing homes, we go and talk to all the residents and then we show them what we learnt at the Spencer Gulf Club." To help Mrs Williams reach her goal, you can follow her journey with the Million Paws Walk at https://www.millionpawswalk.com.au/fundraisers/carolwilliams/sa-2022

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/154619127/42b006c8-53bf-4bf5-b362-9e1983a4e05d.jpg/r0_193_1440_1007_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg