Wanderers win action-packed soccer match

news, local-news,

Wanderers hosted Croatia at home with both sides missing important players. Referee Anderson got the game underway with Wanderes kicking to the Playford end with a cool breeze behind them. After only eight minutes Grimshaw hit an innocuous cross into the Croatia golf mouth and makeshift keeper Wragg misjudged it and it went into the net, for a lead of 1-0 for Wanderers. Within a couple more minutes, Arbon got onto a good pass and slotted it comfortably past Wragg for a 2-0 lead. Croatia were stunned into action and responded with King's great ball to Faulds, whose shot had Marinkovich save with his legs. Then Longin got onto the rebound and his powerful shot was also saved. After 15 minutes Tulett made a clumsy tackle on Sullivan in the box and referee Anderson pointed to the spot. New penalty-taker Faulds stepped up and duly put it away as Croatia clawed back to be one down, 2-1. Good movement by Coratia saw Fauld's shot hit into the keeper and cleared upfield where Warren's loose touch to clear only put the ball into the path of Gill, whose shot was deflected for an own goal. This put Wanderers in front 3-1. Croatia appeared jaded from the long layoff and it will be something for the coach to address in coming weeks. Wanderers were on the attack again with Gill's shot parried over the bar by Wragg. At half time Wanderer led 3-1. The second half started like the first, with Wanderers' Todd slipping the ball to Gill who scored for the home side to lead 4-1. Croatia started to attack more with Sullivan managing a shot which was deflected. Then keeper Wragg had three attempts to clear the ball but it went into the path of Wanderers' forward whose header was deflected for an own goal which put them up 5-1. Croatia then kicked into gear and went on repeated attacks when Sean Kelly sizzled the ball into the top corner from 30 metres to get the scoreline to 5-2. A great ball into the box caused panic in defence by Wanderers which allowed Sullivarn to sneak in and put it away for another goat to Croatia, 5-3. With five minutes to go a Wanderers defender appeared to handle the ball and the referee had no hesitation in awarding a penalty shot. Faulds took the spot kick and to Wanderers' relief it was saved. It was a brave fight back from Croatia but at the final siren Wanderers had the win 5-3. Best for Wanderers were Markinkovich, Tulett and J Todd. Best for Croatia were Sullivan, Kelly and Oberthur.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/SUkaUM4U8ZKEJibA4PNjwE/d2d51e3d-faf4-4db5-9a72-e5eaa8245a02.jpg/r77_593_673_930_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg