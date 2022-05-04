Steel defeat Lions in bruising encounter

sport, local-sport,

Steel ventured to Jenkins Park on Sunday to take on Lions in round two of the Jim Lawrenson League Championship. In the reserves, Lions ran out 4-0 winners over a young Steel side. For Lions, Stefan Horner continued his impressive form with two goals, Brayden Hadley and Scott Thomas-Hunt were the other scorers. In the A grade, Lions kicked off to the Wilson Street end in good conditions, with Referee Welgraven in charge. Lions had the first half chance when Kinnear had an early shot which was blocked by the Steel defence. Steel midfielder McNeish went on a good run, he found Thompson who combined well with Gamboa, but his effort was cleared. Steels Sourlos was fouled outside the box, the resultant Roughsedge free kick was headed behind for a corner. The Roughsedge corner found Ledington, who put his volley high and wide of the mark. Steel were continuing to attack, a great ball by Sourlos found the hard running Watt, who in turn put a good pass to the feet of Roughsedge who had his shot blocked by a desperate Lions defence. Lions had their share of opportunities, a great run by Jordan Velthuizen-Kuchel opened up the Steel defence, his ball to Worsnop had to be intercepted by a quick thinking Moffatt in the Steel goal. Kinnear who is always dangerous in the air, put a header over the top from a fantastic cross to keep spectators waiting for the games first goal. On 15 minutes a superb long ball by Moffatt found Thompson, he ran onto it at pace, he chipped the advancing Welgraven in the Lions goal to open the scoring. It was end to end stuff, both teams going in hard not giving an inch. Lions attacked, a goulmouth scramble ensued, somehow Jordan Kuchel managed a shot from an acute angle which just managed to cross the goal line, much to the disappointment of the Steel defenders. The score 1-1. Both teams were creating opportunities, A Kinnear flick on from a Welgraven goal kick, found Neilson, but he put his effort high and wide. Sorlos won a hard fought ball in the midfield, found the feet of Green, he in turn found Thompson who was fouled just outside the box. The Green free kick was punched away by Welgraven in the Lions goal. Lions now pressed, and a delightful backheel by Lions captain Hazeal almost found the dangerous Jordan Kuchel in the box, but the Steel defence were on their toes to avert the danger. Just before half time Steel livewire Thomson put a shot over the top from a Roughsedge corner, to maintain the 1-1 scoreline at half time. At the start of the second half a Jordan Kuchel corner saw an ambitious overhead kick attempt by Hazeal, which came to nothing. Both teams were counter punching looking for the next big opportunity, it came in the 57th minute, when some great passing through the Steel midfield earned a corner. Roughsedge found the head of Ledington who jumped high, he connected well, it went over Welgraven in the Lions goal, and fullback Knox on the post to make it 2-1 to Steel. Lions were continuing to attack, a good run by Gonzales down the wing found Hazeal, he chipped a nice ball into the box, it was cleared by a desperate Steel defence. It was end-to-end stuff and entertaining to watch. Kurt Velthuizen-Kuchel had a long range free kick cleared by Sourlos in the Steel box. Thompson and Gamboa combined once again, this time down the right wing, the Gamboa shot saved well by Welgraven. A Jordan Kuchel run down the wing ended in a cross/shot that went over the bar under the watchful eye Moffatt in the Steel goal, and brother Kurt V-Kuchel was soon in the action once again with a long range shot going narrowly wide. On 70 minutes, the coaches were looking at their bench, with the pace of the game taking it's toll on some players. Roughsedge succumbed to injury and was replaced by Isaac Gamboa for Steel, Worsnop was replaced by Clark for Lions. Soon after Sorlos found space, his cross found Green, and his beautiful volley found the back of the net to make it 3-1 to the visitors. Lions weren't done, they continued to attack, Gonzales had a long range effort saved by Moffatt, Clark put a shot wide. A rare forward move by Knox saw him have a shot, but to no avail. Kinnear was bought down, a Jordan Kuchel free kick was hit well but blocked by the Steel defence. A few moments later another long range effort by Jordan Kuchel went wide of the mark. Lions had their chances, but failed to make any inroads on the two goal deficit. With five minutes to go, coach Murphy bought on Tatchell to try and swing things in Lion's favour. A timely McNeish tackle put pay to a fine run from Knox, and a Kurt V-Kuchel long ball found the head Tatchell but he put his effort wide. Coulter came on for the injured Isaac Gamboa, he put a nice ball into the path of Thompson who forced Welgraven into another save. At the death a Lions corner was charged down by the desperate Steel defence, and Welgraven blew the final whistle to signal the end of a tough and bruising encounter. Once again a great game of soccer was witnessed, plenty of goals are being scored this season, with spectators getting good value for money.

