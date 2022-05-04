Count backs galore on Whyalla course

sport, local-sport,

In the Whyalla ladies golf competition on Thursday, April 28, Margaret Dunn on 32, won the 18-hole stableford event sponsored by the Whyalla Jewellers. Runner-up was Val Callaghan on 31, winning the car bath voucher. Rundowns were, Robyn Phillis on 29, on a count back from Pam Beinke 29, on a count back from Gelske Rogers 29. The encouragement award went to Annette Cotter and the sweepstake was awarded to Diana Slater. The Monthly Medal for April was a tie between Val Callaghan and Beverley Shiell, both on 73. Well done ladies. The Whyalla Golf Club Match Play final was played on April 29, between Marcia Smith and Gelske Rogers. Finishing on the 14th hole with 4-up, it was Marcia's day, with her great consistency throughout the game. Well done to both ladies. On Tuesday, May 3, the ladies played a nine-hole stableford. Winners were Catherine Kwaw on 16, on a count back from Margaret Dunn 16, on a count back from Annette Cotter also on 16. Next was Ghislaine Scatena on 15 on a count back from Michele Hart also on 15. The sweepstake was won by Di Thorp and the encouragement award was won by Jacquie Kerr. Some of the Whyalla ladies are participating in Mildura at the regional Veterans Week and we wish the all the best for a good competition.

