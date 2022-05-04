Whyalla Scouts set to celebrate 100 years

news, local-news,

In 1922 the first Scout group in Whyalla was formed and a 100 years later, scouting in Whyalla is still alive. To kick off the celebrations the Whyalla Scout Group is hosting a 100-year reunion dinner on Saturday, May 21. The Whyalla Scout Group is putting out a call out to any former leaders, adult volunteers and committee members who have helped in any of the Scout groups in Whyalla over the past 100 years. Cost of the dinner with be $40 which includes a limited edition blanket badge. Anyone who is interested in attending the dinner or if people know of anyone who may want to attend they can contact the current group leader Christine Ernesti on 0418 870 890 by Saturday, May 14 or visit the group's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Whyallascoutgroup Details of location and time will be given to upon RSVP. If you were not an adult member but would still like to relive your Scouting experience, the group will also be hosting an open day in October for all current and former members of the Scout Groups in Whyalla. Currently the Whyalla Scout Group enjoys activities each week as well as participating in events such as Anzac Day, Clean Up Australia Day and fundraising every Saturday at BCF with a sausage sizzle.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/SUkaUM4U8ZKEJibA4PNjwE/14448b45-2e9b-42d9-ab6a-f9eca11c1951.JPG/r0_246_4895_3012_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg