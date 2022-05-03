news, local-news,

Creating another great experience for visitors and locals to enjoy is certain to add to Whyalla's uniqueness as a travel destination. With a few trails across the city and countryside, the Whyalla council is creating a Path and Trail Masterplan which will create a cohesive strategy to bring it to its fullest potential. The plan will focus on developing existing and new trails which will can be used for walking, running and cycling as well as identify infrastructure needed for their usage. The council is hosting a virtual community workshop on Zoom for people to share ideas and insights about the development of the plan on Wednesday, May 11, from 6pm-7.30pm. To attend, people can register at tinyurl.com/y4fn2pcp. There is also a community online survey which can be found on the council's website, www.whyalla.sa.gov.au For more information phone 8234 6387 or email admin@tredwell.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/SUkaUM4U8ZKEJibA4PNjwE/95bf1c8f-5081-4eda-b71b-f3250751267a.jpg/r2_0_5098_2879_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Have your say on Whyalla trail masterplan