The first cross-country event of the Saltbush Orienteers season was held on Sunday, April 10, at the Cheeseboard Hill area north of the Mt Laura Hills. The 28 participants had four courses on offer, a 6.5 km long course, a 4.8 km course, a 3.7 km medium course and a 2.4 km short course. The hot conditions had an effect on entrants as many did not complete their courses. The winners of were: Course 1 course, individual - Alek Sims 90 min 5 sec, Course 2, individual - Adrian Watson 76 min 35 sec, group - Jessica Muller, Laura Seddon & Rory Bury 143 min 39 sec, Course 3 individual - Greg Hancock 74 min 07 sec, group - Emily Durdin & Bianca Spigiel 93 min 23 sec, Course 4 individual - Willy Schmitz 7 controls, group - Henneker family (5) 122 min 34 sec The full results and details of the next event are on the Saltbush Orienteers' website and facebook page. Caption to photo - Alek Sims - winner of the longest course

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/SUkaUM4U8ZKEJibA4PNjwE/91b0ab28-b0d6-4823-b7c3-431787c48f16.jpg/r0_65_364_271_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg