Bowling Together Young Tradespeople & Professionals YTAP Whyalla Saturday, May 7, Bowland Whyalla, Essington Lewis Ave, from 7pm, $10 for 1 game $18 for 2; enjoy some fun and meet up with like-minded people. Information - ytapwhyalla@gmail.com Shout it out Bingo Monday, May 9, Centrals Football Clubrooms, Whyalla, 8pm start, free tea and coffee, canteen facilities available, hosted by the Nomads Tenpin Bowling Touring League. Scouting success Whyalla Scout Group BBQ Saturday, May 14, BCF store, 130 Mcdouall Stuart Ave, 9am-1pm; Fundraiser each month, enjoy some great barbecue delights to help upgrade equipment and travel costs, For more information visit www. facebook.com/Whyallascoutgroup Good Nights D'faces of Youth Arts Inc Saturday, May 14, 14 Viscount Slim Ave, Whyalla, from 6pm, social hangout for young adults 15-25, cook, eat, talk and make art. This week have a go at screen printing. For more details phone 8645 1265 Country Market Tanderra Craft Village Saturday, May 14, Tanderra Craft Village, Lincoln Highway, Port Augusta Rd, 10am-3pm; Tanderra Craft Unique market experience with a variety of stalls and shops. It is also home to several specialist craft and hobby groups. Stall bookings phone 0412 492 468 or via Facebook page. Barbecue delight Lions Club fundraiser Saturday, May 14, One Stop Foodland, Flinders Avenue, 8am-1pm, help fundraise when you drop in for some delicious bacon and egg sandwiches, sausages and burgers. Great family fun 40th Nonning Gymkhana & Family Fun Day Saturday, May 21, Nonning Station (72km north west of Iron Knob), events for all ages, yabby races, motorbike events, barrel race, children's activities, free camping, hot showers, licensed bar, full catering, live music after event. Information - Katrina and Ian Morris 8648 1881 80th anniversary Tanderra Hostel Saturday, May 28, Lincoln Highway, Port Augusta Rd, Whyalla, starting 12.30pm; see how much Tanderra has changed, photos and other memorabilia, official ceremony, RSVP to Ellen 0417 805 257 or email publicity.tanderra@gmail.com. Market Fair Tanderra Craft Village Saturday & Sunday, May 28 & 29, Tanderra Craft Village, Lincoln Highway, Port Augusta Rd, 10am-3pm; entertainment, variety of stalls and shops selling a range of products, arts and crafts and more. Stall bookings phone 0412 492 468. or via Facebook page

What's on in Whyalla: the latest events