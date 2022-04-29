news, local-news,

Almost 6000 jobs will be created in the Upper Spencer Gulf, Eyre Peninsula and Moomba under a $218 million green-energy boost from the federal government. The regions will be home to major new low-emissions technology projects to boost employment, secure significant private investment and set a standard as a green industrial leader. The government pledged in the 2021-22 Budget to back five energy and low-emissions projects including clean hydrogen, carbon capture, solar thermal and low-emission cement manufacturing. The projects: The projects have a total value of $500 million. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the Coalition was backing South Australia and existing industries to drive exports and support jobs and the economy while also investing in new industries. "The Eyre Peninsula and Iron Triangle region at the top of Spencer Gulf have long been an industrial powerhouse and now they are primed to seize more opportunities from Australia's clean hydrogen industry," Mr Morrison said. "Whyalla, Port Augusta, Port Pirie and surrounding towns are set reap the benefit from this significant investment with the projects estimated to create more than 5900 direct jobs, with many more indirect, across the region." Industry, Energy and Emissions Reduction Minister told of the spending at Santos's Port Bonython site near Whyalla on Friday. Mr Taylor said the Morrison Government was investing more than $1.5 billion to accelerate the growth of the hydrogen industry. "Port Bonython is a perfect location for a hydrogen hub in South Australia, with the ability to produce hydrogen from both gas with carbon capture in Moomba, as well as from its vast renewable resources," he said. Whyalla Mayor Clare McLaughlin said the future looked extremely bright for the city with these announcement cementing Whyalla as the state's hydrogen capital. "We now have confirmed, funded projects at the federal and state level - as well as the private sector - representing a major investment and thousands of new jobs for our region," she said. "These hydrogen projects will be game-changing for our city, providing long-awaited diversification for our economy; increasing our population; and giving us a far more stable, secure future." Grey MP Rowan Ramsey said the announcements were terrific news for Whyalla and the Upper Spencer Gulf clean energy after the uncertain times of the past few years. He said "we have all been eagerly waiting for" the announcement on the Hydrogen Hub and the future potential for carbon capture and storage. "We have one of the best sites in the world and the establishment of a Solar Thermal project is truly exciting news as is the project to establish low-emissions cement manufacturing," he said.

