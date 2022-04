news, local-news,

There has been a serious crash at Whyalla Norrie this morning, Thursday, April 28, after a motorcyclist lost control of their bike and crashed. Police and emergency services were called to Hincks Avenue at about 4.20am with initial reports that there were serious injuries. Major crash investigators are en-route from Adelaide to attend the scene. Currently, Hincks Avenue is closed between Jackson Avenue, Lewthwaite Street and Grundle Street. Police are asking people to avoid the area.

Motorcyclist involved in major crash at Whyalla