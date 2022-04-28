Anzac Day thriller in Whyalla

news, local-news,

Lions visited Dakalanta Park on Monday, to take on Westlands in what turned out to be an enthralling ANZAC Day contest. The day was also the Adam Spence Memorial clash between the two sides. In the reserves Westlands prevailed in a tight but entertaining contest 4-3. For Westlands the scorers were Blackham, Dunk, Elliott and Sahil. For Lions, the ever dangerous Houston was once again on the scoresheet, as were both Brayden and Joshua Stewart. In such a close contest, the recipient of the ANZAC Day Medal was a difficult decision, but the award deservedly went to Westlands young gun Riley Blackham. Riley has been in tremendous form since returning from a serious leg injury, it is great to see him back playing, and growing with confidence each week. Prior to the A Grade, Kym Lynch read the Ode of Rememberance, The Last Post was played in front of a large crowd, the minute silence was respected by all in attendance, before the National Anthem was played. The A grade commenced in perfect conditions, with referee Wragg in charge, Lions kicked off to the club end. The pre game formalities seemed to spur on the players, as the game started at a frenetic pace. Westlands midfielder Rhodes had an early long range shot which Tyler Welgraven in the Lions goal collected at the second attempt. Lions gun Hazael played a fantastic one two with the evergreen Worsnop, but he hit his shot wide. A minute later Lions forward Gonzales made a good run down the right, his cross found Kinnear in space in the box and he put it away nicely to open the scoring after just 6 minutes. Brown had a chance just a minute later for Westlands, but Welgraven pulled off a fantastic diving save to maintain the status quo. Lions were up and about, and just a couple of minute later pressure, from Gonzales forced Westlands defender Newsham into an error, Gonzales pounced, another beautiful cross found the head of Worsnop who got ot over Gibbs in the Westlands goal to make it 2-0. Lions were showing why they are the current League Champions, and when Hazael produced another run, and a glorious one two with the assist master Gonzales, to cooly slot away Lions third goal in just 15 minutes, it looked like Lions would run away with it. To Westlands credit, they dug in, and slowly started to get back into the game. Rigg was starting to find the ball and get in space, he hit a shot which was deflected by a Lions defender, Welgraven saved the day with a good save diving to his left. Brown went on a good run, he beat his defender, he chipped the advancing Welgraven, who managed to get some fingertips on it, but not quite enough to stop the ball going into the net, for Westlands to claw one back. It became end to end stuff, with both teams threatening to score more goals. The duel in the midfield between Rigg and Hazael was great to watch. Payne and Rhodes were in everything for Westlands whilst Lions had Kinnear running hard with brothers Jordan and Kurt Velthuizen-Kuchel working hard. A long range shot from Gonzales with Gibbs off his line went over the top, and Kinnear put a header over the bar after a long throw and flick on from teammates. Papoulis produced a great run and shot on target, which bought out another great save from Welgraven, Brown followed it in, but put his effort over the top. Play was stopped due to Jordan Velthuizen-Kuchel getting a head knock, it was time for the players to get a well earned breather, as the pace of the match had been frantic. After the resumption the usually reliable Gibbs made an error when his kick found Hazael in plenty of space, he tried to chip the advancing Gibbs who managed to tip it out for a corner. A few moments later Jordan Kuchel, who had recovered from his head knock found space down the right wing, his cross was perfect, and Kinnear jumped high to header it past Gibbs to make it 4-1 to Lions. Players were going in hard, and Rhodes and Dylan Kuchel had a heavy clash which saw both take time to recover from. In the dying minutes of the first half a great pass from Rigg found Robinson, who forced Welgraven into another save. At half time it was 4-1 to Lions. The second half was just a few minutes old when Hazael found Gonzales, but he hit his shot straight at Gibbs. Westlands were starting to get plenty of possession, after a string of passes, Mitchell had a long range shot for Westlands, but his effort went over the top. A couple of minutes later Papoulis found some space, he hit a nice left foot shot past the diving Welgraven, to pull the score back to 4-2. Rhodes had another long range effort, but put it over the bar. Westlands were pressing, Dylan Kuchel and Carruthers in the Lions defence were working overtime to keep them at bay. Payne hit a decent shot, it took a slight deflection off Papoulis and sailed into the Lions net past Welgraven, but Papoulis was deemed to be in an offside position. Longin took a free kick for Lions from long range, he hit it well, it took a deflection and went out for a corner. Westlands continued to attack, Papoulis made a great run, only to be denied by a sliding tackle from Carruthers. Rigg was fouled about 25 yards out, Papoulis took the shot, Welgraven parried it, Rhodes pounced with a diving header that was cleared by a desperate Lions defence. Rigg beat his marker, but put his shot wide. Gibbs had to come off his line like a sweeper, he gave away a free kick outside the box, but the resultant kick by Jordan Kuchel was hit straight into the wall. Coyne for Westlands had a chance to pull another one back for the hosts, but Welgraven tipped it out for a corner. A Lions defensive error soon after allowed Rigg through, he calmly went around the keeper to make it 4-3. Westlands were coming hard, but they were running out of time. Westlands won a free kick, Welgraven got a fingertip on it, he turned it onto the post, there was a goal mouth scramble, and a defensive hand ball. Referee Wragg had no hesitation in awarding a penalty. Papoulis stepped up and cooly slotted it home to make it 4-4 in what was becoming a classic encounter. A Westlands corner right at the death, had Welgraven advancing to punch the ball clear as the final whistle sounded to end the epic encounter. Two awards were given out post game, the ANZAC Medal winner was Westland captain Stephen Payne. The Adam Spence supporters Choice award went to Lions livewire Steven Kinnear.

