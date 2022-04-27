news, local-news,

It is a long way from the North Whyalla football oval to the grounds of Villers-Bretonneux but for Amelia Williams, representing Australia in the sport she loves on one of the nation's most special days brought many poignant moments. Amelia said donning the 'Green and Gold' in a special AFL match played in France on Anzac Day was a special experience. "For me it meant a lot to be there as I was representing my UK and Australian clubs, my family and those who fought," she said. "It brought a whole new meaning to Anzac Day for me one that I will never forget. "The dawn service at the Australian Nationals Memorial was such a beautiful tribute to those who sacrificed themselves. "It was an honour to represent them and wear the Australian colours." Born and raised in Whyalla with younger brother Christopher and mum Lesley Williams, Amelia decided to leave her hometown almost four years ago, aged 19, to move to the UK to work for an outdoor activity company. Based in Nottingham, she has since become a personal trainer and is now working towards joining the police force. Her passion for AFL has taken her from the North Whyalla juniors to the Nottingham Scorpions, where she is in her second season. "I also joined West London Wildcats this year in the London league so I will travel to London weekly to play," she said. "I also played for the Wildcats in the Gallia Cup in Paris last month." When applying to take part in the Australia versus France match, Amelia had to answer questions relating to her military connections and the war. "For me, I come from a military family on my Mum's side, one or more relative from each generation has served or is still serving," she said. "I also submitted a brief background of my role within AFL including some photos, which then went before a selection board." The Australian team, coached by former Brisbane Lion Justin Clarke, was victorious against the French side, winning 4-11 to 1-7. with Amelia scoring one goal and three behinds. She said the French team was competitive across the ground, being dominant in the first half with strong kicking and good contested marks. The team also ran an AFL Auskick clinic for the local children of Villers-Bretonneux.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/SUkaUM4U8ZKEJibA4PNjwE/dcd103f5-0fd8-43b3-89c6-8cb938a96b63.jpg/r0_278_1278_1000_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg