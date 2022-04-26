news, local-news,

The expansion of youth services in Whyalla has been given a boost with $1.26 million in funding delivered to the Youth Plaza Centre. The centre's operational hours and the services it offers received the grant as part of the Federal Government's latest round of the Safer Communities Fund. Member for Grey Rowan Ramsey visited the centre recently to deliver the news to the centre's staff. "It's been a tough couple of years dealing with the disruptions of Covid-19 and the pressures on our youth have increased," Mr Ramsey said. "The Federal Government has greatly increased the funding pools for mental health and to provide opportunities and pathways for our young citizens to find a way to meaningful employment. "When I spoke to Johanne at the centre she said the new money will allow them to expand from three days a week to five and be open on Saturday evenings as well." Centre coordinator Johanne Johns said the funding would mean much more for the youth of Whyalla. We will be able to operate an after school activities, camps and provide targeted interventions and provide assistance young people and their families," she said. Federal Assistant Minister for Community Safety and Multicultural Affairs Jason Wood said the government looked to support organisations which helped marginalised youth, to build resilience, strengthen community connections and job readiness skills. "These community organisations do vital work in helping get young people on the right track," Mr Wood said. "This program ensures young people can get the support and assistance they need. "I thank and congratulate the local grant recipients for their ongoing work, which we are proud to support. It's all about creating a stronger, safer community."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/SUkaUM4U8ZKEJibA4PNjwE/031fe11e-6696-49a5-9611-c559afc2548f.jpeg/r5_113_2032_1258_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Youth Plaza Centre ready to deliver extra services