Pitkin hits big milestone

Footy fans are rejoicing, now that the Whyalla Football League has started its 2022 season and it's already off to a great start with some big milestones reached. In the A grade, Central Whyalla (115) defeated Weroona Bay (44), North Whyalla (78) went down to West Whyalla (112) and Roopena (107) won over South Whyalla. There were some very big wins on the scoreboard in the reserves with Central Whyalla (19.7) 121 finishing with a huge lead over Weroona Bay (1.2) 8 and North Whyalla (16.9) 105 securing a win over West Whyalla (4.4) 29. South Whyalla (10.12) 72 defeated Roopena (4.5) 29. It was an especially big week for the South Whyalla Football Club A reserves and there was lots to celebrate, with club stalwart Matthew Pitkin hitting a very special milestone. The A reserves player Pitkin ran out on the field for his 332nd game his side on Sunday, breaking the club record. The former record was 331 games played by past club legend Paddy Leuba. Pitkin has played 306 reserves games and 25 league games. He worked his way up through through our juniors and was appointed captain of the reserves in 2007 before stepping down as skipper in 2019. Among his many achievements, Pitkin became a premiership captain in 2009 and is a two-time Sampson medallist. He was not the only footballer celebrating a milestone on the weekend, with West Whyalla's Ben English playing his 150th A grade game. He joined the West Whyalla Football Club in 2007, and played in the 2008 and 2009 grand finals. After a stint away, he returned to the club in 2015, where he played in the grand final again. He is a four-time premiership player, having played in the 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019 premierships team. Central Whyalla will host West Whyalla with the seniors playing at Bennett Oval on Friday night. North Whyalla seniors will take on Roopena on Saturday at Bennett Oval, while South Whyalla seniors will face Weerona Bay at Memorial Oval. For more information on fixtures and results visit https://www.playhq.com/afl/org/whyalla-football-league/2022/cbe7c63e A Grade Reserves

