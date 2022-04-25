news, local-news,

Although there are few World War II veterans still living in Australia, the era was not forgotten on Anzac Day at Whyalla when an icon from those bygone days was displayed. The Anzac ceremony featured a head-turning 1940s Plymouth Road King replica police car created from a vehicle that once graced Mid North roads. It is the oldest registered marked police car replica in South Australia, complete with red-and-blue flashing lights and sirens. The vehicle led the march and carried ex-servicemen. Car enthusiast and registered South Australian Police volunteer Jeff Hardyman, of Whyalla, said the vehicle was deemed unsuitable for public roads because of its lights and sirens, but an exception was made for Anzac Day. He said the car was attached to the the Police Museum at Thebarton Barracks under the watchful eye of retired police officer Ron Monck. "The 1940s were the end of the war and older veterans have remembered the model and when they were used as police cars in the day," Mr Hardyman said. "They were also officers' cars in the Army. People flock around the car when it is displayed. "The replica was built in Adelaide and I chased around the world for parts. "The car that it is based on was originally owned by a doctor in Wilmington for his entire adult life." Mr Hardyman said cars were surrendered to the Australian government as a necessary item during the war, but the Plymouth escaped that fate. "The dawn service was amazing. It was not well attended in recent years, but this year they had trouble containing the crowd which included a lot of teenagers and young children," he said. "A teacher told me that the Anzac tradition was no longer taught in schools and it was up to parents to teach their kids about it so that is why the crowd features so many young people. "It was the best-attended ceremony in Whyalla for a long time. "The Returned Services League had the old two-up games going after the ceremony. We led the march and the returned servicemen were in the replica police car and an Army-style Land Rover. "The amount of people on the side of the road with cameras recording the cars was unbelievable. They had not seen the car before." He said Mr Monck had provided a "waiver" to enable the replica to be driven on public roads and during the war veterans' ceremony in Whyalla. The value of the car has been increased significantly because of its links to the museum.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/PT5WvZtvmBPsgG5FrHxVQb/2955dba8-f823-4b0c-a38e-18a41a00b39a.jpg/r33_50_288_194_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg